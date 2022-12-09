Recap and highlights: No. 18 Gonzaga finds footing, rolls Washington 77-60 after early struggles

From staff reports

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (5) dunks the ball against Washington Huskies center Braxton Meah (34) during the second half of a college basketball game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won the game 77-60. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

It took two seasons for in-state basketball rivals Gonzaga and Washington to finally tip off again on Friday.

It seemed like it took nearly as long for the GU offense to get rolling.

The 18th-ranked Zags shook off a sluggish start and beat the Huskies for the seventh straight time, a 77-60 victory on Friday night at McCarthey Athletic Center that extended GU’s homecourt win streak to 70 games.

In a game delayed by scheduling issues and COVID-19 difficulties, Gonzaga (7-3) struggled early to solve Washington’s 2-3 zone defense. GU opened just 1-of-10 from the floor, committed eight turnovers and was trailing 12-7 with 10:26 left.

But a 9-0 run, keyed by Efton Reid’s two buckets off the bench, gave GU a 16-12 lead with just under eight minutes left.

A 3-pointer by UW’s Cole Bajema trimmed the Gonzaga lead to 27-24 with two minutes left in the first half, but GU responded. Drew Timme’s lob to Anton Watson for a dunk and Timme’s three-point play with 7.1 seconds highlighted a 9-0 run to give GU a 36-24 edge.

Washington (7-3) never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

Timme, who didn’t convert a field goal until his jump hook in the lane with just under six minutes left in the first half, finished with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Julian Strawther finished with 18 points and 12 boards for the Zags.

GU’s home win streak is just one shy of the modern record held by Arizona from 1987-92. Gonzaga will get a chance to tie it on Monday when it hosts Northern Illinois at 6 p.m. Gonzaga’s last loss at McCarthey came on Jan. 18, 2018, a 74-71 loss to Saint Mary’s.

Gonzaga has only lost five times in 46 games against Division I schools in the state of Washington since 1998.

Drew Timme puts foul pressure on UW bigs, helps Gonzaga’s offense heat up in 77-60 win It was a unique stat line, even for Gonzaga All-American Drew Timme. The points (22), rebounds (seven) and assists (four) were pretty much in line with Timme’s season averages. His four steals equaled his career high Then look a little closer at the fouls drawn category (nine), including eight in the first half, and it might have been Timme’s biggest contribution to GU’s 77-60 victory over Washington on Friday. | Read more

Difference makers: Drew Timme’s 22 points, Hunter Sallis’ spark off the bench help Gonzaga defeat UW DREW TIMME | Read more

First half

18:01 – UW 2, GU 0: Gonzaga wins the tip and its turnover issues flare up immediately with three in the first two minutes. The Huskies score first on a dunk by Fuller.

15:07 – GU 7, UW 4: Ugly start to this one, with both teams combining for 10 turnovers and six fouls at the first media timeout.

Timme made four free throws for Gonzaga and Hickman made a deep 3-pointers, as the Zags went 1 of 4 from the field. Offensive fouls on three consecutive possessions limited GU’s shots.

Washington starts 2 of 9 from the field.

10:25 – UW 12, GU 7: Washington on an 8-0 run at the U12 media timeout, with both teams frantically exchanging turnovers and missed shots at either end of the court.

Gonzaga is 1 of 10 from the field and has eight turnovers. Washington is 5 of 17 with six turnovers. The Bulldogs are on a 5:21 minute scoring drought.

8:42 – GU 14, UW 12: Gonzaga goes on a quick 7-0 run to retake the lead and the Huskies call for a timeout.

7:39 – GU 16, UW 12: Washington will shoot a pair of free throws when play resumes, but Gonzaga takes a 9-0 run into the U8 media timeout.

Reid checks in and quickly collects four points and two rebounds for the Bulldogs, after playing limited minutes in recent weeks.

0:07 – GU 35, UW 24: Gonzaga catches fire late in the half and the U4 media timeout is called with seven seconds remaining and Timme awaiting a free throw attempt after making a layup through contact.

Gonzaga made 10 of its last 13 attempts from the field and will take a commanding lead over the Huskies into halftime.

Second half

15:58 – GU 42, UW 33: Both teams battling to open the second half, as the Huskies have outscored the Zags 7-6 at the U16 media timeout.

Timme leads the Bulldogs with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

12:01 – GU 52, UW 37: Zags on a 7-0 run as Sallis blocks a shot and makes a layup on the other end. Bulldogs fully in control and the Huskies call a timeout.

8:00 – GU 62, UW 44: Sallis slams home a dunk off a steal from Bolton and the rout is on at the U8 media timeout.

Timme leads the Bulldogs with 20 points, as Strawther adds 14. Sallis and Watson both have seven points apiece.

3:49 – GU 69, UW 54: Strawther scores a layup at the U4 media timeout to extend the Zags lead back to 15.

Strawther has 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Pregame

The dogs are back for a fight in the Kennel.

No. 18 Gonzaga hosts Washington tonight at 6 p.m. in the McCarthey Athletic Center, renewing the in-state rivalry for the first time since 2019. The game will be broadcast on KHQ and Root+.

The Bulldogs (6-3) came back to beat Kent State 73-66 and are looking for consecutive wins for the first time since beating Kentucky and Portland State (Nov. 20 & 24).

The Huskies (7-2) have had a shaky start to the season, dropping games to California Baptist and Oregon State. Washington’s highlight was an overtime win over Saint Mary’s for the Wooden Classic title.

Washington hasn’t beaten Gonzaga since 2005.

Game preview

Mike Hopkins, Washington not fooled by Gonzaga’s uncharacteristic start ahead of Friday’s matchup Mike Hopkins isn’t fooled. | Read more

Key matchup: Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks brings above-the-rim athleticism to Gonzaga-Washington rivalry When Gonzaga was preparing for a Nov. 20 matchup against Kentucky, the Bulldogs spent ample time scouting players who transferred into John Calipari’s program – four of whom were in the starting five during an 88-72 Zags win. | Read more

More on the Zags

Q&A: Beat writer Percy Allen’s insights on Washington ahead of Gonzaga showdown Gonzaga will attempt to extend several streaks Friday when Washington visits the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more

Gonzaga facing in-state opponent for first time in two years when Washington visits Kennel As Gonzaga’s program has evolved over the past 20 years, so have the Bulldogs’ scheduling opportunities and strategies. | Read more

‘The Connector’: Former Gonzaga standout Joel Ayayi embraces new role for Lakeland of the NBA G-League FRISCO, Texas – Even before playing at Gonzaga from 2018 through 2021, Joel Ayayi has received plenty of labels like athletic, versatile and playmaker. | Read more