Prep roundup: Skyler Neumann hits buzzer-beater to lift Central Valley girls; Maverick Sanders leads Mt. Spokane boys to win

Dec. 9, 2022 Updated Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:30 a.m.

Roundup of Friday’s high school action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls basketball

Central Valley 58, Mead 57: Skyler Neumann hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the visiting Bears (4-0) beat the Panthers (2-2) in a nonleague game on Friday.

CV outscored Mead 19-13 in the fourth quarter. Neumann finished with six points while Eden Sander led CV with 20 points.

Teryn Gardner scored 18 points and Addison Wells Morrison had 15 for the Panthers. Both hit three 3-pointers.

Mt. Spokane 56, Lewis and Clark 49: Sloane Gardner scored 12 points, Destiny Kamalu-Vargas added 10 and the visiting Wildcats (3-0) beat the Tigers (1-4).

The Wildcats used an 18-9 run in the third quarter to open a lead. Cassidy Lage scored 12 points and had six rebounds for LC.

North Central 47, Cheney 29: Greta Marko scored 12 points, Mekalah Maae added 11 points and Hannah Hamilton had 10 and the visiting Wolfpack (4-0) beat the Blackhawks (0-2). Shauna Elliott scored seven points to lead Cheney.

Ridgeline 46, University 34: Kaydin Renken scored 13 points and the Falcons (3-1), which got out to a 16-2 lead at the start of the game, beat the visiting Titans (2-1). Cameron Roberts and Sophie Carbajal scored 13 points apiece for U-Hi.

Riverside 58, West Valley 43: Olivia Oergel scored 16 points and the Rams (1-2) beat the Eagles (0-5). Chloe DeHaro led WV with 29 points.

Colville 72, Shadle Park 63: Jordan True scored 19 points and the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-0) beat the Highlanders (0-4). Kyleigh Archer led Shadle Park with 29 points.

Lakeside 53, Pullman 21: Ayanna Tobeck scored 16 points with three 3-pointers, Avery Haff added 12 and the visiting Eagles (3-1) beat the Greyhounds (1-2).

Medical Lake 48, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 41: Delaney Gunther scored 18 points with five 3-pointers, Charde Luat added 18 points and the Cardinals (2-1) beat the visiting Broncos (1-1). Maddi Cameron led Lind-Ritzville Sprague with 15 points.

St. George’s 59, Chewelah 27: Annika Bergquist scored 19 points, Carsyn Gildehaus added 15 and the visiting Dragons (1-3, 1-0) beat the Cougars (3-1, 1-1) in a Northeast 2B North game. Brooke Bennett led Chewelah with 11 points.

Davenport 49, Northwest Christian 31: Emalie Jacoby scored 14 points, Glenna Soliday added nine and the Gorillas (1-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (1-2, 0-1) in a Northeast 2B North game. Georgia Crockett led NWC with 12 points.

Colton 46, Oakesdale 44: Sidni Whitcomb scored 12 points and the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0) beat the Nighthawks (2-1, 0-1) in a Southeast 1B game. Jessie Reed led Oakesdale with 21 points.

Pomeroy 55, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 44: Jillian Herres scored 20 points and the visiting Pirates (2-0) beat the Eagles (1-1) in a Southeast 1B game. Holt scored 24 points for the Eagles.

Boys basketball

Mead 68, Central Valley 60: Max Allen and Kolby Bumpas scored 15 points apiece and the Panthers (1-1) beat the visiting Bears (0-4).

Nolan Braun had 13 points and Liam Blanchat added 12 for Mead, which bounced back from a 20-14 deficit after the first quarter with a 20-10 second.

Daniel Crowley scored 27 points with five 3-pointers and Trace Chalich added 10 for the Bears.

Mt. Spokane 66, Lewis and Clark 42: Maverick Sanders scored 16 points, Andrew Rayment added 14 and the visiting Wildcats (3-0) beat the Tigers (3-2).

The Wildcats outscored LC 17-4 in the first quarter and cruised. Braydon Perko led LC with eight points.

Cheney 58, North Central 49: Evan Stinson scored 19 points with three 3-pointers and the Blackhawks (1-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-2).

Jakeb Vallance added 12 points for Cheney, which trailed 32-24 at halftime and outscored NC 17-7 in the third. Jacori Ervin led NC with 16 points and Eli Williams added 14.

University 82, Ridgeline 64: Shane Skidmore scored 24 points and the visiting Titans (2-0) beat the Falcons (3-2).

Jack Del Mese scored 12 points and Justus Johnson added 10 for U-Hi, which scored 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Isaac Richardson scored 18 points and Landen Quesnell added 11 for the Falcons.

West Valley 80, Riverside 37: Grady Walker scored 23 points, Ben Fried added 15 and the Eagles (4-0) beat the visiting Rams (0-2). Jacob Graham led Riverside with 15 points.

Shadle Park 70, Colville 61: Jacob Boston scored 18 points and the Highlanders (1-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-2). Luke Anderson led Colville with 25 points and four 3-pointers.

Pullman 62, Lakeside 42: Jaedyn Brown scored 22 points with three 3-pointers, Champ Powaukee added 18 and the Greyhounds (4-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-3). Kole Hunsaker led Lakeside with 15 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 69, Medical Lake 14: Jayce Kelly scored 16 points with four 3-pointers, Chase Galbreath added 12 and the visiting Broncos (3-0) beat the Cardinals (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Davenport 75, Northwest Christian 28: Tennessee Rainwater scored 25 points and the Gorillas (2-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (2-1, 0-1) in a Northeast 2B North game. Nathan Clark led NWC with 13 points.

St. George’s 69, Chewelah 42: Tanner Watkins scored 20 points with three 3-pointers, Mason Zarlingo added 17 points and the visiting Dragons (2-2, 1-0) beat the Cougars (0-4, 0-1) in a Northeast 2B North game. Codey Gilroy led Chewelah with 12 points.

Oakesdale 72, Colton 36: Alex McHargue scored 16 points and the Nighthawks (3-1, 1-0) defeated the Wildcats (0-2, 0-1) in a Southeast 1B gamey. Angus Jordan led Colton with 18 points.

Pomeroy 55, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 54: Jett Flusser scored 12 points and the visiting Pirates (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-2) in a Southeast 1B game. Tanner Fleming led SJEL with 13 points.