Brett Hyland’s goal sends Brandon past Spokane

From staff reports

BRANDON, Manitoba – Skating on equal terms, Spokane might have been the better team Saturday night.

Brandon was the superior team on the power play, however, and the Wheat Kings used that advantage to collect a 2-1 win in a Western Hockey League game.

Brandon’s Brett Hyland scored 9 minutes, 19 seconds into the third period to break a 1-1 tie. He found the net 26 seconds after the Chiefs’ Mac Gross was penalized for interference.

Ben Bonni notched his third goal of the season to give Spokane 1-0 lead at the 3:30 mark of the second period.

Spokane’s Saige Weinstein went to the box for high sticking with 12:51 left in the period. The Wheat Kings capitalized with Nate Danielson’s game-tying goal at 14:05.

Chiefs goaltender Dawson Cowan stopped 34 shots.

Carson Bjarnason made 26 saves for Brandon.

Spokane went scoreless on six power-play opportunities.