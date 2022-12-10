Christmas Bureau overwhelmed as thousands arrive to receive holiday help

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210.

The Christmas Bureau will follow CDC and Spokane Regional Health guidelines. Recipients may be asked to wear a mask upon entry.

Animals are prohibited except for service dogs. Please leave pets at home.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

Adults must bring photo ID for themselves and every person older than 18 living in the household. Copies are acceptable. Additionally, each adult must show proof of address, such as a piece of mail or bills sent to your physical address (P.O. boxes are not accepted) or a rental agreement.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and Dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 13-15; 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Closed Sunday, Dec. 11.

So many people came to the Christmas Bureau on opening day on Thursday that the volunteers were overwhelmed.

The bureau was scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. But at 12:30 p.m., volunteers brought in everyone lined up in the parking lot of the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center and locked the doors. Late arrivals were asked to return another day and volunteers stayed until after 5 p.m. to make sure that everyone in line before 12:30 was able to pick out a toy and a book for each child in their family.

“We appreciate the public’s patience with us,” said Christmas Bureau coordinator Heidi Meany. “We experienced an overwhelming response.”

Volunteers served 3,395 people in 800 households on Thursday. Friday was busy, too, though without the overwhelming numbers.

Also busy was Penelope, the white elephant that used to sit outside the Spokane Valley White Elephant store for decades that was recently donated to the Christmas Bureau. A volunteer is stationed by the elephant to help children get a ride on the local icon.

Bre Hatcher stepped out of line so her 18-month-old son Atlas could ride her. “I was so sad when they closed,” Hatcher said of the Spokane Valley store. “I used to ride it when I was a child.”

She came to the Bureau after her boyfriend lost his job because of a medical condition.

“We’ve struggled,” she said.

Volunteer Kevin Hutton said nearly 100 children rode Penelope on the first day the Bureau was open. Many of the parents mention that they rode Penelope when they were children. “They get a kick out of it,” he said.

Hutton, who recently retired after working for Kimmel Athletics for 42 years, is in his first year as a volunteer and he’s already committed to being a longtime volunteer.

“We’ve known so many people that worked out here,” he said. “You get addicted to it.”

Katrina Thomas, who has six children between the ages of 4 months and 14, was in line by 8 a.m. Friday morning to ensure that she was able to get gifts for the children. She said she didn’t mind waiting in the cold for the doors to open.

“If that’s the hardest thing I have to do for a Christmas for my kids, I’ll do it,” she said.

She said she’s used the Bureau on and off over the years as needed and came this year because her husband recently took time off work to help with the new baby.

“This is definitely the way we’re able to make Christmas happen this year,” she said.

She had an idea of what she wanted to pick out for her children as she browsed the toy room. “The kids told us what they wanted,” she said. “I’m hoping we can find something along those lines.”

Thomas said she was grateful that the Christmas Bureau is available.

“I love that we have a community that helps people in need, because I know I’m not the only one in need,” she said. “It’s a beautiful blessing to have.”

Donations

Donations continue to arrive for the Christmas Bureau, with $9,385.90 bringing the year-to-date total up to $161,240.08.

Diane and Dave Perry, of Mead, donated $1,500 “in remembrance of my father, Robert Butler, who loved children and was a supporter of The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund. Thank you for all you do!”

An anonymous Liberty Lake donor sent $1,000 “in memory of my husband and daughter. Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year to all of the volunteers who work so hard to make this all happen.” An anonymous Spokane donor gave $1,000.

The South Hill Bunko Babes donated $505.90. “The South Hill Bunko Babes have been unable to meet regularly during these Covid times,” wrote member Julie Snow. “We have collected $505.90 over the last three years and are happy to donate to the Christmas fund to support the joy you are able to bring to those in our community. We look forward to fellowship and more donations as we are able to gather in the coming year.”

Deb and Jim Repp, of Spokane Valley, contributed $400. “We have been fortunate to get thru all the ups and downs of this year, so we take a little out every month to give back to the less fortunate in our community,” they wrote. “God bless to everyone that helps out physically with this great endeavor.”

Delila Draper, of Spokane, gave $400. Anonymous Saltese residents sent $400.

Tim and Darlene Holliday, of Spokane, donated $300 “in memory of our son, Russell ‘Air Hoss’ Holliday. Thanks for your work.” Robert and Peggy Frank, of Spokane, sent $300. Timothy and Camille Schmidt, of Valleyford, gave $300.

Jim and Lynn Kimmel, of Spokane, donated $250. “God bless you all for what you do for this community,” they wrote. Wilbur Yates, of Spokane, sent $250.

John and Sherry Gaiser, of Spokane, gave $210. William Van Cleve, of Spokane, sent $200. Emmett and Marylu Arndt, of Spokane, donated $200. “Merry Christmas and thank you to all the volunteers and recipients!” they wrote.

Wayne Wright, of Spokane, donated $150 “in memory of Nancy J. Wright, wife for 63 years.” Mary and Tom Christensen, of Spokane, gave $150. “So grateful for all your volunteers and staff who keep the Christmas Bureau going every year!” they wrote.

The Dance Center of Spokane donated $150. David and Gail Deroshia, of Spokane, sent $150. “Thank you for all you do to make a special Christmas for so many,” they wrote.

Deanna and Alan Eppinger, of Spokane, sent $125.

Becky Kramer, of Pullman, donated $100 “Given in honor of the wonderfully dedicated, hardworking coworkers I had at The Spokesman-Review (1998-2019). Long live local news!” Norma Echelbarger, of Spokane Valley, contributed $100. “Merry Christmas to all in need,” she said.

Jenny-Ann Edgren, of Spokane, sent $100. Lois and Leslie Albert, of Spokane Valley, contributed $100. Luella Palmer, of Spokane, gave $100. Mark and Marcy Majeski, of Spokane, donated $100, as did Rebecca and John Severinghaus of Spokane. Scott and Christy Morrell, of Spokane, contributed $100.

Leslie and Emil Wunderle, of Spokane, gave $100. An anonymous Spokane donor sent $100 in memory of Joe and Irene Lynch of Coulee Dam, Wash.

An anonymous Spokane Valley donor gave $90, writing “Merry Christmas to all!”

Marsha Hansen, of Spokane, gave $60.

Clyde Ylitalo, of Coeur d’Alene, donated $50. Ed and Susan Leach, of Coeur d’Alene, sent $50. An anonymous donor gave $50, writing “Thank you for all you do in our community and Merry Christmas.” An anonymous Spokane donor sent $50 in memory of Don Morley of Grand Coulee, Wash.

Betty Saxton, of Spokane, gave $25. An anonymous Spokane Valley donor gave $25. Cheri Morrissey, of Spokane, donated $25.

Barbara Bohanek, of Spokane, sent $20.

