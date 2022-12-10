Families who braved glut of overnight snow to make it to the Christmas Bureau Saturday treated to surprise guests

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman Review For The Spokesman Review

Snow – and even some royalty – greeted people arriving for the Christmas Bureau at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Saturday as people came to get grocery store vouchers for their families, as well as a toy and a book for each child.

The bureau, which is organized by The Spokesman-Review, Catholic Charities and the Volunteers of America, served 6,260 people in its first two days of operation, a number that includes 3,675 children.

Renee Summa came Saturday to get gifts for her three young grandchildren who she is raising. She needs the assistance provided by the Christmas Bureau to provide a good Christmas for them. “It is super hard,” she said. “I’ve been coming here since my kids were little.

“I very much appreciate this place. Spokane is one of the most giving cities.”

Crystal Reichardt said she’s been coming to the Christmas Bureau every year since her children, now 8 and 10, were little.

“My kids get a brand-new present, which is huge, because most of their gifts are from Goodwill,” she said.

She works full time and her husband has been staying home with the kids since he got injured at work. Despite her earnings, the family still struggles.

“The cost of living just gets us,” she said.

Adults and children alike got a treat Saturday when three Disney princesses arrived to visit with those waiting in line. Zarina the Pirate Fairy, Anna Queen of Arendelle and Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” spoke to kids and posed for pictures.

“They love it,” assistant Bridget Aguire said. “Everyone wants to take pictures, even the adults.”

The princesses were from the Gonzaga University chapter of the national nonprofit organization Moment of Magic, which focuses on visiting children and incorporating arts and crafts and other activities.

“They originally started at hospitals, but with COVID, we had to expand,” Aguire said.

Donations

The numbers are going higher as new donations come in toward the goal of raising $600,000 to pay for the Christmas Bureau. Donations of $24,338 have brought the year-to-date total up to $185,578.08.

Douglas-Eden, of Spokane, donated $7,500. “Each of us at Douglas-Eden are happy for the privilege to continue supporting the Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund with our $7,500 gift to families in need,” they wrote. “By joining with others in Spokane, we want to spread holiday peace, joy and sharing in our community. A very big ‘Thank you’ to each of you at the Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund for your good work in making the holidays a special time for so many people.”

The letter from Douglas-Eden was signed by Ronald P. Douglas, William D. Eden, Brent T. Stanyer, Ryan M. Douglas, Diane J. Kiepe, Kjirstin J. Graham, Robyn McGinnity, Anita Anderson, Brandi Morhardt, Sandy Saty and Cory Johnson.

An anonymous Spokane donor sent $2,200, writing, “A big thank you to all the volunteers that make the Christmas Bureau a success year after year. Wishing you all the merriest of holidays!”

Steven Goebel gave $1,500. Georgene Patten, of Spokane, donated $1,500. “The spirit of Christmas begins with the family tradition to donate to the Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund,” she wrote. “It is our way to honor the memory of Les Patten. We also honor his longtime doubles partners, Michael Soss, who volunteered many years for the organization. On behalf of our family, Georgene Patten, Spokane; Herb and Kathleen Patten, San Mateo, Calif.; Rich Patten, Vancouver, B.C.; Barbara and Kelly Cunningham, Naperville, Illinois; Tracy Cunningham, Chicago; and Melissa and Brian Michalik, Naperville, Illinois, thank you for continuing to provide for residents of Spokane.”

Bill and Sharon Bronson, of Spokane, sent $1,100.

Tamara and Justin Voelker, of Spokane Valley, gave $1,000. An anonymous donor sent $1,000 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you for all you do to help those in need!”

Mike and Susan Hawkins, of Post Falls, donated $500. “Thank you to all the volunteers working to brighten the season for others,” they wrote. “Blessings on those in need and your wonderful volunteers.” An anonymous Liberty Lake donor sent $500. An anonymous Spokane donor gave $500.

James Morrison donated $500 via PayPal, writing, “In memory of ‘Pappa Bud’ Buddy L. Morrison – Jim, Tery, Tye Pia and Ross Morrison.” Patrick Cerutti contributed $500 via PayPal.

Tom Caldwell, of Spokane Valley, donated $400 “in memory of Craig, Rick and Sandy.”

Gunhild Clegg, of Spokane, sent $300, writing, “I do wish you all a wonderful Christmas with friend, family and lots of joy!” Jean Hong gave $300 via PayPal “in loving memory of my mother, Eunhi Hong, sharing Christmas spirits.” William Etter donated $300 via PayPal.

Stephanie Jamison sent $250 via PayPal. Jesse Zumbro donated $240 via PayPal.

Char Thomas, of Spokane, gave $200. William and Eileen Dittman, of Spokane, contributed $200. Virginia Pounds donated $200 via PayPal, as did Eugene Sanders and Gregory Olson. Steven and Beverly Booras, of Spokane, sent $200. Jon Gardner, of Spokane, donated $200. Paulette Abariotes, of Spokane Valley, gave $200 in memory of Gust Abariotes.

Bob and Glenda Thompson, of Spokane, donated $200. “Thank you to all the volunteers and Merry Christmas to all,” they wrote. Corrine Dixon, of Spokane, gave $200. Klean and Ray Copeland, of Spokane, sent $200, writing, “Thank you so much for all you people do to help in this project.”

Michael V. Brown sent $125 via PayPal. James Sayles gave $120 via PayPal.

Howie Stalwick gave $100 via PayPal, writing, “Thanks for all the great work you do each year for our community. We would like to salute Jennifer’s parents, Lois and Vernon, for their many years of volunteer work at the Christmas Bureau.”

Bob and Dorothy Yohe, of Spirit Lake, donated $100. “Please accept this donation in memory of our son, Kenneth Anderson, who loved making Christmas better for all the little kids,” they wrote. Ann Marie Nelson, of Spokane, gave $100. “Thank you so much for providing this opportunity to help,” she wrote. Richard and Karen Steele, of Spokane, contributed $100.

Cindi and Raland John, of Spokane, gave $100. “Once again, we are happy to contribute to the SR Christmas Fund,” they wrote. “Here’s to helping others have a brighter Christmas!” John and Beverly Johnson, of Spokane Valley, sent $100. Virgil and Madelyn Dedas, of Spokane, donated $100. Cathy and John Caskey, of Spokane, contributed $100. “Thank you for all you do,” they wrote. “What a special Spokane event!”

Dianne Allert donated $100 via PayPal, as did Kay Brightman, Ron and Peggy Fritz and Susan Harris. Patricia Leader sent $100 via PayPal, writing, “Merry Christmas and thanks to all the volunteers!”

Steve Reed contributed $78 via PayPal. Matthew Rabinovitch sent $70 via PayPal.

Susan Wotring sent $50 via PayPal, as did Ping Ping, Gary Miller and Olympic Peninsula Amusement. Thomas Murphy, of Spokane, donated $50 “in recognition and love of my parents, Dan and Virginia Murphy.” Phyllis Thayer, of Spokane, gave $50, writing, “Thanks for all you do.”

William and Deanna Schneider, of Spokane, gave $25. Margaret Kobylus, of Spokane Valley, sent $25.

Judith Horton, of Coeur d’Alene, gave $5.