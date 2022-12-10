North Idaho Republican committee will host U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as keynote speaker

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris Idaho Capital Sun

The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee announced U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, will be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner in February, one of the committee’s largest fundraising events.

Since she was first elected in 2020, Greene has promoted antisemitic and white supremacist conspiracy theories, along with the QAnon conspiracy theory that alleges satanic pedophiles and cannibals run a global child sex trafficking ring. Greene said she no longer believed in QAnon on the House floor after a majority of the representatives voted to revoke her committee assignments.

Greene also led efforts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and called for Georgia’s presidential election results to be decertified two days before the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. To date, there is no evidence that widespread voter fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election.

Greene has also said in interviews that the Republican Party should be the party of Christian nationalists, and was widely condemned for comparing a mask mandate in the U.S. House of Representatives to the Holocaust. She has also promoted violent rhetoric against Democratic lawmakers in Congress, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, saying Pelosi is guilty of treason which is “a crime punishable by death.”

Greene has sponsored legislation to make gender-affirming care for minors a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison and has said teaching children about LGBT people is “mental/emotional child abuse.”

The dinner will take place Feb. 11 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort, and single tickets cost $175 each, with sponsor options of silver and gold at $5,000 and $10,000 each, respectively.