Prep Roundup: Tyler Nelson guides University boys over Post Falls; Clarkston girls top Freeman

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball University 74, Post Falls 60: Tyler Nelson scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, Gabe Heimbigner and Ethan Cox added 13 apiece and the Titans (3-0) beat the visiting Trojans (0-2). Tyras Blake led Post Falls with 12 points.

Coeur d’Alene 79, North Central 51: Alexander Nipp scored 21 points with 12 rebounds and the Vikings (3-1) topped the Wolfpack (2-3) at the Northwest Invitational Tournament at North Idaho College.

Freeman 62, Clarkston 50: Boen Phelps scored 24 points with three 3-pointers, Tanner Goldsmith added 16 and the visiting Scotties (2-1) beat the Bantams (2-2). Xavier Santana led Clarkston with 17 points.

Girls basketball

Clarkston 61, Freeman 53: Eloise Teasley scored 20 points, Kendall Wallace added 17 and the Bantams (3-1) beat the visiting Scotties (1-2). Taylee Phelps led the Scotties with 11 points and Maddy Phillips added 10.

Coeur d’Alene 70, University 52: Madi Symons scored 19 points, Teagan Colvin added 15 and the Vikings (6-0) downed the Titans (2-2). McKenzie Handran led U-Hi with 13 points.

Wrestling

Inland Empire Classic: James Mason (120 pounds), Braxton Smith (132), Josh Neiwert (138) and Chris Grosse (220) earned wins and “Mead Blue” won the team title at Central Valley HS. Libby Roberts (106) won to help University place second.

Joe Ridlington Wildcat Classic: Ben Jamie (106) and Jaden Sullivan (113) won by pin and Mead won the team title at Mt. Spokane HS. Niko Piazza (145) earned a pin to help Coeur d’Alene place second.