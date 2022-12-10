Rescue crews recover body from Spokane River

Rescue crews recovered a body Saturday afternoon from the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Department Training Center.

Units from the Spokane and Spokane Valley fire departments were dispatched around 12:40 p.m. to the center, 2302 N. Waterworks St., after Spokane police reported a man entering the river and disappearing beneath the surface, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.

The two fire agencies responded to the center, which is next to the Upriver Dam and north of Felts Field, with a water rescue task force, firefighters said.

Operations at the dam were shut down and fire department kayaks, a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office dive team and a Spokane police drone were deployed, the fire department said. After one hour of searching the river, the dive team located the body in about 15 feet of water near the area police last saw him.