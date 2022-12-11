Former Washington State coach Mike Leach hospitalized due to ‘health issue’

From staff reports

From staff reports

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who led Washington State from 2012-19, was hospitalized Sunday due to a “personal health issue,” according to a university news release.

Leach was transported by ambulance from his home to the university’s medical center in Jackson, Mississippi. No further information was available.

“Thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and (wife) Sharon and their family,” the release said.

Leach earlier told reporters he had pneumonia during the season but had felt better since.

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the football program until Leach returns. The Bulldogs play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.