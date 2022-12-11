Key matchup: Guards Keshawn Williams and David Coit pace NIU’s offense

Gonzaga, a week after successfully dealing with Kent State guard tandem Sincere Carry and Malique Jacobs in a 73-66 win, encounters another solid duo against Northern Illinois.

The Huskies lean on guards Keshawn Williams and David Coit for scoring, 3-pointers, rebounds, assists and steals.

Williams, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound native of Chicago Heights, Illinois, leads the way at 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Coit, a 5-11, 175-pounder from New Jersey, is next at 14 points, a team-leading 26 3-pointers, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a team-high 15 steals.

Williams has reached double figures seven times in nine games, including three with at least 20 points. He’s paced the Huskies in scoring in each of the last four games. He was honorable mention All-MAC last season while averaging 16.3 points. He was named to the Ft. Myers Tip-Off All-Tournament team last month after averaging 18.5 points.

Williams and Coit both make roughly 38% of their 3-point attempts. They’ve attempted 108 of the team’s 205 3-pointers and 241 of the squad’s 525 field goals. They rarely leave the floor with Williams averaging 33.7 minutes and Coit at 32.3.

Williams applies more foul pressure than his running mate. He’s cashed in by making 24 of 32 free throws.

Sophomore point guard Nolan Hickman and senior Rasir Bolton should draw the defensive assignments on Coit and Williams. When Gonzaga goes to the bench, the options include Hunter Sallis, who was outstanding defensively against Kent State and Washington, and Malachi Smith.

Sallis also could see time on 6-6 wing Zarique Nutter, who averages 12.5 points.