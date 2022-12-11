Tristan Bohannon, a prep linebacker from Tennessee, commits to Washington State
Dec. 11, 2022 Updated Sun., Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:12 p.m.
PULLMAN – Washington State’s football program secured a commitment Saturday from Tristan Bohannon, a prep linebacker out of Tennessee.
Bohannon, who has yet to receive a star rating from 247Sports.com, chose WSU over offers from Memphis and five FCS suitors.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder earned all-region honors as a senior this season at Munford High – just north of Memphis. He helped his team to an 11-1 record. The Munford Cougars fell in the second round of the Tennessee Class 5A state playoffs.
Bohannon joins 15 other commits in WSU’s 2023 recruiting class. The NCAA’s early signing period opens Dec. 21.
