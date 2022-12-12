Ben Gregg sparks slow-starting Gonzaga, reaches career-high point & rebound totals against Northern Illinois

Ben Gregg has routinely bullied Gonzaga’s frontcourt starters during intrasquad scrimmages this season. Drew Timme, in his own words, claims he’s been “cooked” by the sophomore on more than one occasion. Anton Watson’s had his chops busted too.

So, it was a relief to see the reserve forward redirect that energy toward someone wearing another jersey during Monday’s game against Northern Illinois.

“He looks like how he does in practice finally in a freaking game,” Timme said. “This dude’s been cooking and killing in practice and it’s like, you want to cook me and (Anton) and all these guys, but you don’t want to do it to other people? The hell? Can’t be happier for him just to get the opportunity and seize the moment.”

Gregg cooked some Northern Illinois players and barbecued others on his way to a career-high 18 points and career-high seven rebounds, helping No. 15 Gonzaga overcome a slow start to handle the Huskies 88-67 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

In 17 minutes, Gregg made 6 of 11 from the field, went 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and gave the Zags a defensive boost with his career-high three steals. The Portland native matched Timme and reserve guard Hunter Sallis for the game’s best plus/minus, finishing plus-17.

“He gives something to this team that we need is this extra spark and boost and it’s huge,” Timme said. “I think it’s his confidence is finally starting to show for all y’all, because we’ve been seeing it but it’s great for y’all to be able to see it as well. It’s what we expected. He’s a big-time player, big-time recruit and this is what he needs to do every game.”

Gregg saved the bulk of his production for the second half, helping the Zags open up a 20-point lead on a scrappy Northern Illinois team that trailed by just two possessions at halftime.

The defining stretch of Gregg’s career night came with 12:15 remaining. He knocked down his fifth 3-pointer of the season, extending Gonzaga’s lead to 58-46, and cleaned up Malachi Smith’s missed layup approximately four minutes later, converting the putback to give the Bulldogs a 68-50 advantage.

Gregg then stole an NIU pass on the defensive end of the floor, raced the other way and nearly had a dunk until a defender came in to contest at the last second. Gregg still pulled down the offensive rebound and scored the putback while drawing a foul and completing a three-point play at the free throw line.

“My first in-game dunk, I was pretty excited, but he was hustling behind me and got a piece of it,” Gregg said. “I was able to get a putback and end up with two points, so that’s all that matters.”

A sophomore who’s been on Gonzaga’s campus for three years, enrolling in winter classes during the 2020-21 season, Gregg’s secured a key role as the Bulldogs’ top reserve forward, offering sturdy defense and versatility on the offensive end.

Gregg took a big step during Gonzaga’s stay at the Phil Knight Legacy, which was held in his hometown of Portland, scoring nine points with two blocks and two rebounds in an 84-66 loss to Purdue. He played a season-high 17 minutes against No. 6 Baylor in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, matching tonight’s total, and scored five points with two steals and two rebounds in the game.

“Today was one of those games where it was good,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said, noting Gregg and other Bulldogs subs have been solid at times and inconsistent at others. “He’s had a couple down in Portland and then some others that haven’t been quite as good. That’s kind of the story of this team.”

The 6-foot-10 forward said he isn’t concerned about his scoring production, indicating good things happen when he’s able to bring energy off the bench, usually spelling starters Timme and Watson.

“That’s what I try to do every time I go out on the floor is kind of bring energy,” he said. “These guys are tired so it’s kind of giving a little breath of fresh air whenever I can and pick the energy up for sure.

“… I wasn’t really thinking about scoring or whatever, how many points I was going to have. Like I said, I know my role and my role is to bring energy whenever I can and today was scoring. It was great, but that’s not what I was really focused on. Just playing as hard as I can every possession.”