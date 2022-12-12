Cedar Road speed limit lowered to 35 mph by Spokane City Council

Drivers on Spokane’s Cedar Road will soon be expected drive slower.

The Spokane City Council voted unanimously Monday to reduce the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph on Cedar Road between Cheney Spokane Road and the southern city limits.

Lowering the speed limit eliminates one of the few 45 mph streets within Spokane city limits, reflecting a change in how the street is being used.

The area surrounding the stretch of roadway used to be vacant farmland but has become predominantly residential, according to a staff report.

Recent traffic revisions such as turn lanes at the intersection with Eagle Ridge Boulevard, which were built to accommodate future development on the west side of the road, were designed for 35 mph driving speeds.