Cedar Road speed limit lowered to 35 mph by Spokane City Council
Dec. 12, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:06 p.m.
Drivers on Spokane’s Cedar Road will soon be expected drive slower.
The Spokane City Council voted unanimously Monday to reduce the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph on Cedar Road between Cheney Spokane Road and the southern city limits.
Lowering the speed limit eliminates one of the few 45 mph streets within Spokane city limits, reflecting a change in how the street is being used.
The area surrounding the stretch of roadway used to be vacant farmland but has become predominantly residential, according to a staff report.
Recent traffic revisions such as turn lanes at the intersection with Eagle Ridge Boulevard, which were built to accommodate future development on the west side of the road, were designed for 35 mph driving speeds.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.