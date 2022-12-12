Christmas Bureau: Volunteering continues family legacy for local couple, sister-in-law

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The Christmas Bureau will follow CDC and Spokane Regional Health guidelines. Recipients may be asked to wear a mask upon entry.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

Adults must bring photo ID for themselves and every person older than 18 living in the household. Copies are acceptable. Additionally, each adult must show proof of address, such as a piece of mail or bills sent to your physical address (P.O. boxes are not accepted) or a rental agreement.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and Dates: 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Spending time with family is important to many people at Christmas, and a local family has found a way to do that at the Christmas Bureau while also honoring a family member.

Paul Dodroe, his wife, Maureen, and his sister-in-law Beate Christoph are in their second year volunteering at the Christmas Bureau, which provides a grocery store voucher and toys and books to families in need. They began their annual effort in honor of his mother, Colleen Dodroe, who volunteered with the Christmas Bureau for many years before she died in 2018. One of the sponsors of the Bureau is Catholic Charities, and volunteering at the Christmas Bureau was a natural fit for the lifelong Catholic, he said.

“She used to volunteer at House of Charity,” he said. “She didn’t like sitting around the house. She wanted to keep busy.”

Dodroe remembers his mother speaking fondly of her time at the Christmas Bureau. “It was the highlight of her Christmas,” he said. “She always spoke very highly of it.”

Dodroe, who teaches history at Cataldo Catholic School, is now continuing in her footsteps. On Saturday, he was checking paperwork to make sure people had the correct number of gifts as they exited the toy room. He said he was impressed by the quality of the toys and how organized the Bureau is.

“I guess my mom did this job as well,” he said. “People are very polite. It’s a cool operation.”

His wife, Maureen, was stationed behind a table piled high with toys, ready to help parents find just the right one. “We are toy experts, trying to help people find what they’re looking for,” she said. “It can be overwhelming with lots to choose from.”

It seems that Colleen Dodroe has successfully recruited a new group of volunteers willing to dedicate a portion of their December to the Christmas Bureau every year. “It’s something to look forward to,” her son said. “We do what we can.”

