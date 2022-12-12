Gonzaga’s Drew Timme named WCC Player of Week after averaging 25 points vs. Kent State, UW

Drew Timme collected West Coast Conference Player of the Week honors for the first time this season while guiding No. 15 Gonzaga to a pair of home wins over Kent State and Washington.

The All-American forward was recognized by the conference after averaging 25.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots in last Monday’s 73-66 victory over the Golden Flashes and Friday’s 77-60 rout of the Huskies.

Timme poured in season highs of 29 points and 17 rebounds against Kent State, playing a crucial role in Gonzaga’s comeback inside the game’s final four minutes. The Texas native was 11 of 16 from the floor in the game, also dishing out four assists and recording two blocked shots.

Four days later, Timme scored another 22 points against Washington while leading the Zags to their seventh consecutive win in the rivalry series and improving his personal record against the Huskies to 2-0. Timme made 8 of 13 shots from the field, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists to go with four steals in the game.

Over the two-game span, Timme also went to the free throw line 23 times, making 13 attempts. Entering Monday’s game against Northern Illinois, he was averaging 20 ppg, 8.1 rpg and 3.1 apg.

Saint Mary’s guard Aidan Mahaney was named WCC Freshman of the Week for the third time in five weeks after scoring 33 points in the Gaels’ wins over Missouri State and San Diego State.