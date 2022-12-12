In-state athlete Leo Pulalasi commits to Washington State

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football program secured a commitment Monday from Leo Pulalasi, one of the top prep players in the Evergreen State.

Pulalasi is a three-star recruit and a top-100 prospect nationally as an “athlete” – an offensive utility player – and the No. 13-rated overall prospect in the state of Washington in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.com.

The Lakewood, Washington, product chose WSU over offers from BYU, Oregon State and Army, among several others. Pulalasi, who pledged to BYU in June, decommitted after taking an official visit to Pullman late last month.

“Pulalasi is one of the best pure football players in the Northwest in the class of 2023,” 247Sports recruiting expert Brandon Huffman wrote. “He can play running back, switch out to the slot, step behind center and line up at quarterback in the wildcat and play linebacker or safety.”

WSU recruited Pulalasi to play running back, per a report from Cougfan.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder registered 762 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns this season for Lakes High, according to his MaxPreps profile. The Lancers went 6-3 and claimed a berth in the Class 3A playoffs. Pulalasi doubled as a linebacker and recorded 40 tackles and an interception.

Throughout his career, Pulalasi amassed 1,935 yards and 50 touchdowns on 216 carries for an average of 9 yards per attempt. He added 106 tackles and three picks on defense.