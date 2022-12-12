Prep roundup: Rogers boys, girls sweep Genesis Prep; Mead announces boys soccer hire
Dec. 12, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:22 p.m.
From staff reports
Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Boys basketball
Rogers 75, Genesis Prep 35: Tre’Shon Green scored 16 points and the Pirates (2-1) beat the visiting Jaguars (1-2) in a nonleague game.
Hartman Warrick scored 12 points and Dujuan Haney added 10 for Rogers. Donovan Daniels led Genesis Prep with 10 points.
Girls basketball
Rogers 49, Genesis Prep 34: Angelica Cue scored 15 points, Donalda Brantley and Emily Peabody added 12 apiece and the Pirates (1-2) beat the visiting Jaguars (1-2). Ella Martin led Genesis Prep with nine points.
Boys soccer
Tanner Wilburn was hired as boys soccer coach at Mead, athletic director John Barrington announced on Monday.
Wilburn is a 2014 Mead graduate and has been coaching at Mead since 2015 in the girls and boys programs. For the past three seasons he has been the boys varsity assistant coach.
