Prep roundup: Rogers boys, girls sweep Genesis Prep; Mead announces boys soccer hire

From staff reports

Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

Rogers 75, Genesis Prep 35: Tre’Shon Green scored 16 points and the Pirates (2-1) beat the visiting Jaguars (1-2) in a nonleague game.

Hartman Warrick scored 12 points and Dujuan Haney added 10 for Rogers. Donovan Daniels led Genesis Prep with 10 points.

Girls basketball

Rogers 49, Genesis Prep 34: Angelica Cue scored 15 points, Donalda Brantley and Emily Peabody added 12 apiece and the Pirates (1-2) beat the visiting Jaguars (1-2). Ella Martin led Genesis Prep with nine points.

Boys soccer

Tanner Wilburn was hired as boys soccer coach at Mead, athletic director John Barrington announced on Monday.

Wilburn is a 2014 Mead graduate and has been coaching at Mead since 2015 in the girls and boys programs. For the past three seasons he has been the boys varsity assistant coach.