Recap and highlights: Gonzaga shakes off lackluster half to beat Northern Illinois 88-67

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga’s Hunter Sallis faces off against Northern Illinois’ David Colt (11) in a non-conference game Monday, Dec. 12 at McCathey Athletic Center at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Drew Timme scored a game-high 26 points and No. 18 Gonzaga took care of the Northern Illinois Huskies 88-67 on Monday in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

It was a slow and lackluster 30 minutes of game time as NIU kept the game within 10 points. With finals week in full bloom, Bulldog students barely filled 60% of its normal reserved seating.

The Zags started off 4-for-15 from the field before Malachi Smith opened up the perimeter scoring.

Smith finished with 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting and 4-of-6 from behind the arc. It was his second-best shooting performance as a Bulldog.

With his second made shot of the contest, Drew Timme passed Ronny Turiaf for seventh place all-time in points scored for the program.

After Timme’s 26 points on Monday, he now has 1,747 career points.

Next on the list is Matt Santangelo with 1,810 points.

Ben Gregg was a spark off the bench, checking in with 14:29 in the first half. His 18 points and six rebounds were a career high in 17 minutes of work.

It was a quiet game for Julian Strawther who missed three 3’s in the first half, as he totaled four points.

The Bulldogs travel to Birmingham to face No. 4 Alabama on Saturday in the second-annual C.M. Newton Classic.

Gonzaga lost to the tide a season ago 91-82 in the Battle in Seattle.

The game will be broadcast on CBS at 10 a.m.

Gonzaga Basketball / Youtube

