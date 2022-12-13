100 years ago in Spokane: Attorney denies he bribed witnesses in murder trial

By Jim Kershner For The Spokesman-Review

Attorney Lester Edge denied under oath that he offered to pay two witnesses $1,000 to testify on Maurice Codd’s behalf in Codd’s murder trial.

He also denied giving any witnesses instructions on how to testify or to say anything that wasn’t the absolute truth.

However, he did admit to giving Beatrice Sant $30, but that was simply a witness fee. He also admitted that he gave the husband of one potential witness “about $13 or $14” to measure and install flooring in his basement. He also denied hiring two private detectives, one of whom was Nellie Fryett, fellow defendant in the subornation of perjury trial.

From the weather beat: The low reached 15 degrees below zero, but the Weather Bureau predicted that the cold wave was on the way out.

The effects, however, would linger a while. Boat service on Lake Coeur d’Alene between Harrison and St. Maries was abandoned due to ice on the St. Joe River. There was some ice on the lake itself, but so far boats were still able to get through from Coeur d’Alene to Harrison.

A bus stalled in snow 7 miles south of Deer Park and one man was partially overcome by fumes from the bus heater. He regained consciousness after the passengers were rescued. But they were all “forced to sit up in a hotel lobby” in Deer Park because no rooms were available.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1774: Paul Revere and Wentworth Cheswell ride to warn Portsmouth, New Hampshire, of the approach of British warships.