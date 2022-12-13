College football world reacts to death of former Washington State coach Mike Leach

Staff reports

The death of former Washington State coach Mike Leach, an offensive pioneer who’s considered to be one of the most influential figures in college football history, drew an outpour of tweets, stories and prayers from coaching colleagues, former players and media personalities.

Here’s how the college football world reacted to the death of the 61-year-old coach, who had three head coaching tenures at Texas Tech, Washington State and most recently, Mississippi State.

Washington State football.

We are who we are because of you, Coach 🏴‍☠️



We mourn the passing of a true 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃. Words can’t even begin to describe the impact you have left on this world. We loved every minute and every memory you have imprinted into this program. Forever a Coug. #SwingYourSword pic.twitter.com/WhsuFAXo3Y — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 13, 2022

USC coach Lincoln Riley.

Coach-

You will certainly be missed, but your impact on so many will live on-



Thankful for every moment. You changed my life and so many others.



All of our prayers are with Sharon & the Leach family-



Rest In Peace my friend🙏 pic.twitter.com/C43e2MZvBB — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 13, 2022

Alabama coach Nick Saban.

RIP. You will be missed, Pirate 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/rja53aYG3s — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 13, 2022

USC defensive coordinator/former WSU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Thank you for believing in me Coach Leach. Prayers to Sharon and family. — Coach Grinch (@CoachGrinch) December 13, 2022

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers.

I was in 1st grade when Graham threw the ball to Crabtree against Texas. Thank you for giving me a chance as a 17 year old. From Wazzu, to Mississippi State I will never forget everything you taught me and the relationship we had. I will see you again someday coach. #RIP pic.twitter.com/2gBYxkKRAj — Will Rogers (@Wrogers__2) December 13, 2022

Miami Dolphins wide receiver and former WSU wide receiver River Cracraft.

Rest in peace Coach Leach, forever a pillar in the College football world. Thank you for taking a chance on me pic.twitter.com/dsOd7MynZn — River (@rivercracraft) December 13, 2022

WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun.

Thank you Coach Leach. You will stay in our hearts forever.



🙏 for Sharon and the entire Leach Family. https://t.co/jHzC433Ldm — Pat Chun (@pat_chun) December 13, 2022

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“My Thoughts & Prayers are with the Leach Family! Thank you for your Impact on the game and the Lives you coached! You will be missed, Rest Easy Pirate.“ pic.twitter.com/SkzhIGgTqh — Dak Prescott (@dak) December 13, 2022

Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Praying fervently for Coach Leach. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 12, 2022

Mississippi State special teams coordinator and former WSU running backs coach Eric Mele.

💔Met him in 2011, Gave me a chance in 2012, Been trying to honor him ever since. He was part of my family.



One of our former players sent me this:

Unwavering risk-taker, genuine opportunity-giver. Epitome of heart and balls. We’re all better because of him.

God Bless You Mike pic.twitter.com/se1dmnRE8f — Eric Mele (@CoachMeleMSU) December 13, 2022

Former WSU wide receiver Vince Mayle.

Thank you for everything Leach! 🙏😔 https://t.co/mRlDyIAGIf — Broseph (@Vince_Mayle) December 13, 2022

Country music artist Toby Keith.

One of my favorites

Coach Mike Leach needs our prayers right now

Let’s go!!!



Keep fighting coach!! -T@Coach_Leach — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) December 12, 2022

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Got to have a few beers with Mike Leach one evening several years ago and have wanted to spend more time with him ever since. Such a cool cool dude. RIP coach. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 13, 2022

North Carolina coach Mack Brown.

Today is a sad day in the world of college football. Mike Leach was an innovative football mind, who kept us on our toes. I always enjoyed facing off with him over the years.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike’s family and friends during this difficult time. 🙏💙🙏 — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) December 13, 2022

Washington politician Michael Baumgartner.

So hard to fathom…we were just talking about going to Brazil…At some point I’ll write something, but now just don’t know what to say, so just going to post some favorite pictures of my friend. Rest In Peace, Mike. Be with God. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iFfM1wakBL — Michael Baumgartner (@VoteBaumgartner) December 13, 2022

Carolina Panthers linebacker and former WSU linebacker Frankie Luvu.

Lost a Great one today!! RIP Coach Leach🙏🏽 “Either you coaching it Or allowing it to happen” pic.twitter.com/tYFlG5NkJC — Frankie Luvu (@frankluvu7) December 13, 2022

Former WSU Athletic Director Bill Moos.

Tough to put into words how much Coach Leach meant to our family. He was the most unique, singular person I’ve ever had the opportunity to know. Generous and gracious with his time, constantly hilarious. To know him was to love him. RIP Coach Leach 💔. pic.twitter.com/QTKarzPE6V — Bo Moos (@BoMoooos) December 13, 2022

Former WSU coach Nick Rolovich.

Sail on Pirate, catch you on the other side my friend. pic.twitter.com/4XCs4rUfex — Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) December 13, 2022

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen.

Mike Leach was more than an incredible, innovative, impactful, successful, popular football coach. He was all that as a husband to Sharon and a father to Janeen, Kimberly, Cody & Kiersten! Brilliant, thoughtful, kind man who taught me so much in so many different ways. RIP Coach! pic.twitter.com/blaNBbhLfi — Dana Holgorsen (@Holgorsendana) December 13, 2022

Former WSU defensive back Hunter Dale.

MSU wide receivers coach and former WSU wide receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr.

With heavy hearts we honor coach Leach and his family! So much Love Respect and Gratitude will be shown today and forever more! https://t.co/QhaoANRlBT — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SpurrierCoach) December 13, 2022

WSU President Kirk Schulz.

Coach Mike Leach was one of the true innovators of college football. I will miss his eclectic knowledge and unique style. RIP Coach Leach, the Cougar family will miss you! ➡ https://t.co/9fhRZTXZp8 pic.twitter.com/eRylgiHzBe — WSU Office of the President (@WSU_Cougar_Pres) December 13, 2022

MSU wide receiver and former WSU wide receiver Jamire Calvin.

I think I’m the only player in history to play for coach Leach at 2 different schools/programs. I really got to see him go through his process and transition and grow as a coach from Washington State to Mississippi State. Kinda crazy to think about… — Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) December 13, 2022

WSU coach Jake Dickert.

Did not know Coach Leach personally but know his IMPACT goes way beyond football. 🙏 up to his family, friends and everyone that feels his loss today. Forever a COUG. https://t.co/PPF7HvCtRo — Jake Dickert (@CoachDickert) December 13, 2022

Former WSU quarterback and broadcaster Alex Brink.

It was an honor to spend time around Coach Leach. A great coach, but more importantly a great man with a big heart. Praying for all of those close to him https://t.co/PLUlsU6nqL — Alex Brink (@AlexBrink10) December 13, 2022

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Prayers to the Leach family!🙏🏽🙏🏽 True legend of the game! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 13, 2022

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.

Heartbroken. Prayers for the entire Leach family and @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/pluR0EMCDN — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 13, 2022

USC linebackers coach and former WSU linebackers coach Roy Manning.

Life is so so fragile. To my old boss and friend @Coach_Leach. Thank you for everything. You walked to the beat of your own drum, changed the game of football and you showed the world you can do it all YOUR way. There will never be another like you! Long live the PIRATE! 🏴‍☠️⚔️ 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wTcyrmeKAU — Roy Manning (@CoachRoyM) December 13, 2022

TCU coach Sonny Dykes.

It’s hard to put into words the impact that Mike Leach had on the players he coached, the game of football and me personally.He was a unique personality and independent thinker and a great friend. No one had a greater influence on my life other than my father. Rest In Peace coach — Sonny Dykes (@CoachSonnyDykes) December 13, 2022

Former WSU wide receiver Travell Harris.

RIP Coach Leach! The first coach to ever believe in me and give me the opportunity of a life time. Thankful for all the great memories we shared. Condolences out to his family! Definitely will be missed 🙏🏾🕊️🤍 — Travell Harris (@_THarris1) December 13, 2022

Former WSU running back Max Borghi.

Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Coach. So grateful for everything you did for my family and all of college football. You were one hell of a guy to learn from, I am forever grateful for the opportunities you gave me. Forever a legend. Forever in our hearts. RIP Coach Leach🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/NxhL9Z92V6 — Max Borghi (@max_borghi) December 13, 2022

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and former WSU wide receiver Easop Winston Jr.

You’re forever in my heart Coach Leach. Only P5 coach that gave me a chance at chasing my dream and that’s something I’ll never take for granted. — datboisop (@EasopWinston) December 13, 2022

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

Former WSU wide receiver Gabe Marks.

Things I learned about life from the Good Pirate:



Authenticity of self

Freedom from fear and judgment

Be the best at doing your job

When adversity strikes, strike back

Don’t ever look at the scoreboard in life

Play the next play

Respect everyone Fear no one!



Thank you Coach

9 pic.twitter.com/aWfIv9e12F — Gabe Marx (@throwitupto9) December 13, 2022

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.

We mourn the loss of Coach Mike Leach. Our thoughts are with his family and the Mississippi State football community.@KliffKingsbury shared his thoughts on the passing of his college coach. pic.twitter.com/Qb87WvqqFX — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2022

WSU offensive line coach Clay McGuire

16 years of life, lessons, laughs & love. As sad as I am, I’m incredibly thankful for everything you have done for me and my family! I love you so much coach! Praying for Sharon and the family! pic.twitter.com/ssvopPEiWh — Clay McGuire (@ClayMcGuireWSU) December 13, 2022

Former NFL and Texas Tech wide receiver Wes Welker.

My thoughts and prayers are with @Coach_Leach and his family. Keep swinging that sword coach. We are all pulling for you! — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) December 12, 2022

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

The football community will greatly miss Mike Leach. He was a great innovator, ball coach, and man of the world. — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) December 13, 2022

Former WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon.