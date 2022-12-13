College football world reacts to death of former Washington State coach Mike Leach
Dec. 13, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:09 p.m.
The death of former Washington State coach Mike Leach, an offensive pioneer who’s considered to be one of the most influential figures in college football history, drew an outpour of tweets, stories and prayers from coaching colleagues, former players and media personalities.
Here’s how the college football world reacted to the death of the 61-year-old coach, who had three head coaching tenures at Texas Tech, Washington State and most recently, Mississippi State.
Washington State football.
USC coach Lincoln Riley.
Alabama coach Nick Saban.
USC defensive coordinator/former WSU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver and former WSU wide receiver River Cracraft.
WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
Mississippi State special teams coordinator and former WSU running backs coach Eric Mele.
Former WSU wide receiver Vince Mayle.
Country music artist Toby Keith.
Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown.
Washington politician Michael Baumgartner.
Carolina Panthers linebacker and former WSU linebacker Frankie Luvu.
Former WSU Athletic Director Bill Moos.
Former WSU coach Nick Rolovich.
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen.
Former WSU defensive back Hunter Dale.
MSU wide receivers coach and former WSU wide receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr.
WSU President Kirk Schulz.
MSU wide receiver and former WSU wide receiver Jamire Calvin.
WSU coach Jake Dickert.
Former WSU quarterback and broadcaster Alex Brink.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.
USC linebackers coach and former WSU linebackers coach Roy Manning.
TCU coach Sonny Dykes.
Former WSU wide receiver Travell Harris.
Former WSU running back Max Borghi.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and former WSU wide receiver Easop Winston Jr.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.
Former WSU wide receiver Gabe Marks.
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.
WSU offensive line coach Clay McGuire
Former NFL and Texas Tech wide receiver Wes Welker.
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.
Former WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon.
