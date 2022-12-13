Evening hours a hit with people wishing to visit the Christmas Bureau

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The Christmas Bureau will follow CDC and Spokane Regional Health guidelines. Recipients may be asked to wear a mask upon entry.

Animals are prohibited except for service dogs. Please leave pets at home.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

Adults must bring photo ID for themselves and every person older than 18 living in the household. Copies are acceptable. Additionally, each adult must show proof of address, such as a piece of mail or bills sent to your physical address (P.O. boxes are not accepted) or a rental agreement.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

An experiment to open the Christmas Bureau in the evening so it could be accessible to people who work during the day was a huge success.

More people visited the Bureau on Monday than they did on what was also a very busy first day last week.

The Bureau was to be open from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. But once again, volunteers had to shut the doors early in order to make sure everyone already in line could be served. “We reached capacity at 7:30,” said Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany.

The Bureau, a joint effort by The Spokesman-Review, Catholic Charities and Volunteers of America, provides grocery store vouchers, toys and books to those in need. It is mostly families who receive help, but there is always a good number of single adults who come for the grocery voucher and a new pair of gloves and a handmade scarf.

The last recipient left the building at 9:30 p.m. Monday. “I know there were quite a few Camp Hope residents who were served,” Meany said, referring to a homeless camp along Interstate 90 not far from the fairgrounds.

Based on the overwhelming response, organizers will likely look at expanding the evening hours next year, Meany said. “We’re already toying with the idea of doing two nights,” she said.

On Tuesday, the Bureau was open during the day as usual, and as usual plenty of people were coming in the door to browse the fully stocked tables of toys and books. Katelyn Damerville was there to get toys for her daughters, ages 1 and 3. She first came to the Bureau last year after hearing about it from family members. She was accompanied by her friend, who has three children.

“I don’t have a lot of income right now,” she said. “I’m just trying to make sure my babies have gifts at Christmas. My kids are everything to me.”

Connie Ortega was there to shop for her three nieces and one nephew, who range in age from 1 to 10. Her sister, a single mother, lives in Cheney and doesn’t have a car, so Ortega volunteered to visit the Bureau for her. She surveyed the large toy room, trying to decide what her nieces and nephew would like. “I’ll just do my best,” she said.

But after a few minutes, she called her sister to get gift ideas. Armed with the knowledge that they liked dinosaurs and Hot Wheels cars, she set off in the direction of the steam-breathing T-Rex and Velociraptor.

Toy volunteer Linda Bott was manning the table with the dinosaurs, offering advice and help to recipients looking for just the right gift. It was her first time at the Bureau, having learned about it from a friend who has been volunteering for several years. “I just retired in July and I was getting a little bored,” she said.

She said she was impressed by the quality and variety of the toys. “It gives me ideas on what to get my grandkids,” she said.

Like most of the volunteers who say that once you start, you can’t stop, Bott is already making plans to come back next year. “I love it,” she said. “It’s rewarding.”

Donations

New donations are coming in more quickly as Christmas approaches, with $58,870 in donations bringing the year-to-date total to $271,328.08.

Richard Dixon donated $15,000. Jim and Maggie Randall donated $11,000 via Schwab Charitable. An anonymous Spokane donor sent $10,100, writing “Thanks to all the organizers and volunteers that make this annual event possible.” Gold Seal Mechanical, of Spokane, sent $10,000.

A donation of $5,000 from Testcomm LLC came with the message “Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas!”

Dean Lynch and Michael Flannery, of Spokane, gave $1,250. “Thanks to all who work year-round to support this worthy community-wide event,” they wrote.

Carolyn Clark, of Spokane, gave $1,000. “Thank you for making Christmas better for families, especially children,” she wrote. John and Terry Engleman, of Spokane, donated $1,000.

Joe and Pam Ridlington, of Mead, sent $350. “Thank for your hard work,” they wrote. “It’s a pleasure to be able to donate to those who need help. Merry Christmas.”

Lorraine Burghard, of Moses Lake, donated $300. “Thanks to everyone who continues to make the Christmas Bureau possible in bringing Christmas to the children and families that otherwise would not be able to enjoy the spirit of Christmas,” she wrote. “In memory of my daughter Vicki, my son Rusty and my husband Don, who no longer are with me.”

John Stine, of Spokane, sent $300. Dorie and Jerry Berger, of Spokane, gave $300.

Matt and Libby Pugel, of Spokane, contributed $275.

William and Georgette Savitz, of Spokane, donated $250. Lloyd and Joy Gill, of Spokane, contributed $250, writing, “Happy holidays and peace on Earth.”

An anonymous donor from Ione, Washington, gave $200 “in memory of Patti Fowler.” Larry and Tudy Hatch, of Spokane, contributed $200, writing, “This is a great program for our community. Thanks.”

Meredith Hilby, of Liberty Lake, donated $175 in memory of Les Hilby. “I hope this donation will make Christmas a little brighter for those in need,” she wrote. “Many thanks to all the volunteers.”

Margaret Jones donated $150, as did Carolyn and James Craven. Edward and Ethel Fisk, of Spokane Valley, gave $150. An anonymous Spokane donor sent $150, writing, “To all those involved with the Christmas Fund, thank you for your great contribution to help others.”

Blaine and Collista Krebs, of Colbert, donated $150.

Beth Schomburg, of Spokane, gave $120. “Thank you to all the volunteers that help make this time of year a little brighter for so many,” she wrote.

An anonymous donor sent $105, writing, “In memory of my parents – former supporters.”

Paddy and Teri Inman, of Mead, donated $100, writing, “Thank you for bringing joy to so many.” An anonymous Loon Lake donor gave $100. Gerry Rose, of Spokane, sent $100, writing, “This donation is in remembrance of my family members who have passed over the years. Thank you for all your wonderful work in helping others.”

Donald and Patricia Campbell, of Spokane, gave $100. Sandra and David Mueller, of Spokane Valley, contributed $100.

Matt DePauli, of Spokane, donated $100. “To honor my beloved Barbara, who cherished her love of family and being a great-grandmother,” he wrote.

Mary Kate and James Jones, of Spokane, donated $75.

Donna Douglass, of Spokane, sent $50, as did Mike and Dorothy McMurtery of Spokane. Robert and Judith Goss, of Medical Lake, contributed $50. Dick McGee, of Spokane, donated $50 “in memory of Shirley A. McGee. I hope this helps make somebody’s Christmas better.”

Dorothy Backlund, of Spokane, gave $35. Nancy Pike, of Spokane, sent $35. “Hope you have a very successful Christmas Fund this year,” she wrote.