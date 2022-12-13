‘It’s in your blood’: former Christmas Bureau coordinator returns as volunteer
Tue., Dec. 13, 2022
A familiar face was back at the Christmas Bureau Monday, but this time Sierra Heinen helped people as a volunteer, not as the coordinator of the whole event.
The Christmas Bureau provides grocery store vouchers, toys and books to families in need at Christmas. It’s funded entirely by the community and is run by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review.
Heinen left her job with Catholic Charities coordinating the Bureau in the summer. She arrived early for her volunteer shift, checking in recipients at a computer station. She greeted other volunteers like the old friends they are.
“It is nice,” she said. “We all missed each other. You do it once and it’s in your blood. I miss it dearly.”
Heinen ran the Bureau for five years before a new job opportunity came along this summer. She wrestled with the decision to take a job as the marketing operations manager at Ignitium because she loved the Christmas Bureau so much. She said it was the hardest decision she’s ever had to make. “Knowing I could come back as a volunteer made the decision easier,” she said.
But a wrench was thrown into her transition plans. She came down with COVID-19 during her last week with Catholic Charities, which meant she missed the annual Christmas Bureau volunteer appreciation luncheon and didn’t get a chance to say goodbye. “I’ve never cried so hard,” she said.
On Monday night, the only day that the Christmas Bureau was open in the evening, Heinen brought four other co-workers with her to volunteer. She said she chose working computer intake because it would give her the opportunity to interact with recipients.
Naturally, as she sat at her computer she easily fielded questions that the volunteers on either side of her had.
“It feels good to be with all of them,” she said.
Donations
New donations of $6,983 have brought the year-to-date total for the Christmas Fund to $212,458.08.
C.R. and Diana Wilhite, of Spokane Valley, donated $750, writing, “To honor our parents, Claud and Reta Wilhite and Bob and Jean Peterson, we wish to provide this contribution in their names.”
Judith Hill sent $325 via PayPal. Mike and Ione Howson, gave $300 via PayPal, as did Elizabeth Mattana and Daniel Mergen.
Dan and Scooter Mahoney, of Spokane, sent $250. “Thank you for everything you do to make the lives of children better,” they wrote. “And a special ‘Thank you!’ to all of the wonderful volunteers who give so much of their time and energy to make this happen. In honor of the students, staff and faculty in the Department of Educational Leadership and Administration at Gonzaga University, it is our pleasure to make a $250 contribution to this wonderful cause.”
Katherine Strickler donated $250 via PayPal, as did Nikolaus Krause and Carol J. Pierre. Roger and Patricia Flint contributed $250 via PayPal, writing “Thank you for providing this valuable holiday resource that helps so many.”
The following people each donated $200 via PayPal: Michel Byram, Theophil Otto, Keith Marsh, Kathleen Griffith, Rosemary Bury, Kathryn McKinley and Linda Greene.
Barbara and Charles Hinzman, of Spokane, donated $150. Lois Mundel sent $150 via PayPal, as did Franklin Flowers. Sandra Blank gave $103 via PayPal.
An anonymous donor sent $100. Marilee Roloff gave $100 in memory Donna Roloff and Jerry Robinson. Sue Maggio contributed $100 via PayPal, “in honor of Elmer Park, my grandfather. He was the most generous person I knew and always helped those in need.” Roger and Mary Ann Gordon gave $100 via PayPal, writing “Happy to contribute to the SR fund.”
The following people each donated $100 via PayPal: Robert Yinger, Frank Puschak, Judy Madden, Craig Aldworth, Linda Anderson, Terry Scanlan, Joy Wagner, Mary Douthitt, Brian Hirschkorn and Jennifer Calvert.
Scott Schell sent $50 via PayPal, as did Jessica Johnson, Richard Denenny, Patrick Cantlon, Judith Morton and Magdalena Phillips. Wendy Davis donated $50 via PayPal “in honor of my parents, Wayne and Nancy Wright. Merry Christmas!”
Andrew Amidon contributed $25 via PayPal. An anonymous donor gave $20. An anonymous donor gave $10.
