‘It’s in your blood’: former Christmas Bureau coordinator returns as volunteer

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210.

The Christmas Bureau will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Spokane Regional Health District guidelines. Recipients may be asked to wear a mask upon entry.

Animals are prohibited except for service dogs. Please leave pets at home.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

Adults must bring photo ID for themselves and every person older than 18 living in the household. Copies are acceptable. Additionally, each adult must show proof of address, such as a piece of mail or bills sent to your physical address (P.O. boxes are not accepted) or a rental agreement.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

A familiar face was back at the Christmas Bureau Monday, but this time Sierra Heinen helped people as a volunteer, not as the coordinator of the whole event.

The Christmas Bureau provides grocery store vouchers, toys and books to families in need at Christmas. It’s funded entirely by the community and is run by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review.

Heinen left her job with Catholic Charities coordinating the Bureau in the summer. She arrived early for her volunteer shift, checking in recipients at a computer station. She greeted other volunteers like the old friends they are.

“It is nice,” she said. “We all missed each other. You do it once and it’s in your blood. I miss it dearly.”

Heinen ran the Bureau for five years before a new job opportunity came along this summer. She wrestled with the decision to take a job as the marketing operations manager at Ignitium because she loved the Christmas Bureau so much. She said it was the hardest decision she’s ever had to make. “Knowing I could come back as a volunteer made the decision easier,” she said.

But a wrench was thrown into her transition plans. She came down with COVID-19 during her last week with Catholic Charities, which meant she missed the annual Christmas Bureau volunteer appreciation luncheon and didn’t get a chance to say goodbye. “I’ve never cried so hard,” she said.

On Monday night, the only day that the Christmas Bureau was open in the evening, Heinen brought four other co-workers with her to volunteer. She said she chose working computer intake because it would give her the opportunity to interact with recipients.

Naturally, as she sat at her computer she easily fielded questions that the volunteers on either side of her had.

“It feels good to be with all of them,” she said.

Donations

New donations of $6,983 have brought the year-to-date total for the Christmas Fund to $212,458.08.

