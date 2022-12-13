Locally: Idaho’s Hayden Hatten named first-team All-American by Hero Sports

From staff and wire services

Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten was named a first-team All-American and four other Idaho players were honored by Hero Sports.

Hatten, who led the FCS and set the Vandals program record with 16 receiving touchdowns during the 2022 season, also compiled 1,209 receiving yards.

He had seven games with more than 100 yards receiving and tied a school record with four touchdowns against Eastern Washington. He had nine catches for 209 yards in Idaho’s first-round playoff game against Southeastern Louisiana.

Hatten was also named a Sophomore All-American by Hero Sports as was Vandals cornerback Marcus Harris. Harris had 55 tackles, two interceptions and 12 passes defended.

Idaho’s Gevani McCoy, Anthony Woods and Ayden Knapik were named Freshman All-Americans.

McCoy was named the Jerry Rice Award winner, the award for the FCS national freshman of the year. He threw for 27 touchdowns and 2,721 yards. His single-season completion percentage of 68.4% is a Vandals record.

Woods, a true freshman running back was named second-team All-Big Sky after rushing for 880 yards and three touchdowns.

Knapik played in eight games as the starting right tackle. He made his first start against Drake and never gave up the starting job.

• Eastern Washington football placed five players on the Phil Steele/Draft Scout FCS 2002 All-Big Sky Conference team.

Earning spots on the second team are redshirt-senior defensive end Mitchell Johnson, redshirt-junior wide receiver Freddie Roberson and junior punter Nick Kokich.

Sophomore defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. made the third team and sophomore wide receiver Efton Chism III was named to the fourth team.

College basketball

Eastern Washington’s Steele Venters was named Big Sky Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 4.

Venters, a redshirt sophomore, scored a career-high 33 points in Eastern Washington’s 78-70 win over North Dakota State on Dec. 3.

He made 14 of 19 shots, including 3 of 7 3-pointers. It was his 16th career-game with at least three 3-pointers.

College volleyball

Washington State volleyball players Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer have been named first-team American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Pacific North Region and the Cougars’ Laura Jansen received Honorable Mention.

They were among 23 Pac-12 players to be honored by the AVCA.

Jehlarova, a senior middle blocker, was earlier named first-team All-Pac-12 and also won the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year award for volleyball.

Timmer and Jansen are both senior outside hitters.

Shooting

Tanner Krebs of the Spokane Junior Rifle Club won the Junior State Championship and SJRC placed six members in the top 10 overall at the Spokane Rifle Club on Nov. 20.

Krebs, a 14-year-old who attends Shadle Park High School, posted a score of 1,109 out of a possible 1,200 points. Garrett Pearsall, a 17-year-old Mt. Spokane student, finished second with a score of 1,093. Sean Kegley, an 18-year-old home schooler placed fifth overall with 1,071 points.

Krebs (U15), Pearsall (U18) and Kegley (U21) all finished first in their age classifications.

Other Spokane competitors to finish in the top 10 overall were No. 6 Anna Pearsall, age 19, 1,071 points; No. 8 Jack Burns, age 15, 1,037 points; and No. 10 Morgan Christian, age 15, 1,031 points.

The match was shot in Olympia, as well as Spokane, using the same USA Shooting rules at both locations.

Volleyball

The Spokane Area Volleyball Referees Association (SAVRA) has elected its board of directors and advisers for 2023: president Veronica Douglas, vice president Brent Radford, secretary Alex Sandoval, and members-at-large CherryAnn Coballes, Corey Brantley, Alex Collins and Mark Cullen. Assigner is Alan Hirayama, assistant assigner Heather Darrough, treasurer Phil Robinson and head trainer Barb Twohig.