4 cats dead, 1 person displaced from South Hill apartment blaze

Four cats died and one person was displaced after a unit caught fire Wednesday in a three-story apartment building on Spokane’s South Hill.

At 1:05 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 2815 E. 27th Ave. after a U.S. Postal Service employee delivering mail noticed smoke coming from the apartment and called 911, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a third-floor unit of the building, the release said. Thirty firefighters extinguished the fire, and the apartment occupant was not home at the time of the blaze. The release said firefighters mostly succeeded in preventing the fire from spreading. No people were injured, but four cats that lived in the apartment died.

The fire department determined the cause of the fire to be electrical.