A Grip on Sports: The fan experience is in a state of flux that seems never ending

A GRIP ON SPORTS • One of the best parts of any sporting event is the joy and agony it brings to those observing it. Yes, both. The highs would never be as high if it weren’t for the lows.

• Stoicism goes against the nature of the typical sports fan. Thankfully. Why follow a team or individual if that was the case? It’s all about investment, not just a financial one (though that is always a perquisite these days) but of the heart. Which is why, it seems, when your team or school or club or player decides the business aspect trumps all, fans fall to pieces.

We have been reminded of this truism again this week. About 1,174 times this week, to be blunt.

Part of that comes from the death of former Washington State football coach Mike Leach, whose presence in Pullman led to a revival of the Cougars’ fortunes – everywhere but in the Apple Cup. His passing got us thinking about the relationship we have with coaches and players and teams and such, all because of sports.

That quickly morphed into thoughts about coaches, free agency, new jobs and permanence. A thing of the past, right? Not necessarily. Mark Few has been at Gonzaga for a couple decades-plus. We don’t think Jen Greeny, Washington State’s volleyball coach, will be going anywhere. Pete Carroll will coach the Seahawks until his New Balances rot away.

But for the most part, coaching at almost every level is a transient occupation. To move up, most of the time you have to move on.

And that impermanent state of affairs has seeped into the world of the athlete. It’s been that way for decades among the professional ranks, with few athletes putting down deep roots in a community. Heck, even the NFL, for the longest time the bastion of a long-lost team-ethos, has morphed into a salary-cap driven free-agent marketplace.

That’s the way of a capitalist society. Supply and demand. Whether it works how it’s supposed to – leveling the playing field for everyone – is debatable but it is the system professional sports has come to accept.

Fans have come to peace with it. Ask your next-door neighbor (when you see them again in the spring) who their favorite Seahawk of the past decade has been and one of two answers will probably emerge: Russell Wilson or Bobby Wagner. Then asked them if they were devastated when they moved on and the answer more than likely will be something about “at first,” but they got over it.

It’s only business.

That, however, hasn’t been the way of college athletics. At least outside of basketball.

The NBA’s long-standing one-and-done requirement hit fans of that sport hard, but they adjusted. Mainly because it didn’t impact every level of the sport to a great degree. The Blue Bloods? Sure. The Average Joes? Not so much. Besides, your school’s football team, what with the NFL keeping hands off until an athlete had been on campus for three years, was stable. You knew the freshman linebacker that caught your eye was going to be in crimson or purple or red or gold for long enough for you to learn all about them. Maybe even get to know them, personally. Meet your kids. Sign an autograph. Become, metaphorically, part of the family.

No more. Akin to families being torn apart by financial pressures, the college football experience is in flux. Players are flying out – and parachuting in – by the droves, helping program sales but destroying part of the tie that bound the fan with the school.

The name on the front of the jersey is still key but the name on the back is losing its importance. And fans are losing something integral to the joy of the experience.

We are in a dip in that regard. Change is never easy. Or clear. Where this is all headed is a mystery. Maybe – hopefully – when NIL and transfer portals and the new free agency shake out something better will be the result, not just for those who play the games but those who support them as well.

And then the highs will seem even higher.

