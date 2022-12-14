Driver airlifted from I-5 after single-vehicle collision in Whatcom County

By Jack Belcher Bellingham Herald

BELLINGHAM – A driver was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a single-vehicle collision in Whatcom County around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to a report released by Washington State Patrol.

Isaac L. Dykstra, 23, of Lynden was northbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 248, near Lake Padden, when his car left the road, striking a guardrail multiple times before coming to a stop facing the opposite direction on the right shoulder, according to the report.

He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

The roadway is not blocked, but troopers were investigating as of 2:26 a.m., according to a tweet from state patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Kelsey Harding.