Driver airlifted from I-5 after single-vehicle collision in Whatcom County
Dec. 14, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
BELLINGHAM – A driver was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a single-vehicle collision in Whatcom County around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to a report released by Washington State Patrol.
Isaac L. Dykstra, 23, of Lynden was northbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 248, near Lake Padden, when his car left the road, striking a guardrail multiple times before coming to a stop facing the opposite direction on the right shoulder, according to the report.
He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt during the crash.
The roadway is not blocked, but troopers were investigating as of 2:26 a.m., according to a tweet from state patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Kelsey Harding.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.