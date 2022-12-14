Fairchild airman found dead Tuesday in Stevens County
Dec. 14, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:13 p.m.
An airman stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base was found dead Tuesday in Stevens County, the military installation said in a news release.
Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa was identified as the man who died. The news release said local authorities and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations is investigating the death, but no other details were provided.
A spokesperson for the office declined to comment on the case Wednesday, citing “an open and ongoing investigation.”
Stevens County Coroner Lorrie Sampson confirmed a military member was found dead in the county on Tuesday and that an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday morning.
“On behalf of the whole Team Fairchild family, we want to express our deepest sympathy to the Tcheuffa family,” said Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy today; please be respectful of his family and friends during the difficult days and weeks ahead.”
The Air Force is offering counseling and other metal health support to base members, according to the statement.
