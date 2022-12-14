U.S. Air Force veteran freed in Russia prisoner swap, Ukraine says

By Victoria Bisset Washington Post

Suedi Murekezi, a U.S. Air Force veteran whose family says he was captured by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine earlier this year, has been freed in a prisoner swap, a senior Ukrainian official announced Wednesday.

Murekezi was released alongside 64 Ukrainian prisoners of war who had been fighting in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, wrote on Twitter. The bodies of four other Ukrainians were also repatriated, he added.

Suedi Murekezi was taken by pro-Russian forces in the southern city of Kherson in early June, according to his brother Sele Murekezi, adding that he had been falsely accused of taking part in pro-Ukrainian protests. When the pair spoke in July, Suedi said he was being held in the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic, alongside two other American nationals, Sele said.

Born in Rwanda, Suedi Murekezi came to the United States as a teenager and went on to spent eight years in the Air Force, according to his brother. He later moved to Ukraine in 2018 and was based in Kherson - the first major city to fall to Russian forces following the Feb. 24 invasion, and which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces.

In September, several foreign nationals, including two U.S. veterans, five Britons and a Moroccan national, were among the 300 prisoners released by Russia in a prisoner swap. Three of the foreign prisoners had previously been sentenced to death.

As the pace of prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine has accelerated in recent weeks, reports have emerged of the abuse detainees faced while in Russian captivity.

One prisoner of war told The Post he had been beaten so badly his ribs were broken and his kidneys were badly injured.

The news of the latest prisoner swap comes days after WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed by Moscow in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Her release has in turn turned the focus to U.S. efforts to secure the release of another U.S. national, Paul Whelan, who has been held in Russia for four years and is imprisoned on charges of espionage.