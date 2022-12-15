22-year-old injured in South Perry drive-by was waiting for friend to pick her up when gunfire ensued, court records say

A 22-year-old woman was waiting for a ride when a silver car pulled up and the driver sprayed multiple bullets, one of which appeared to graze her leg as she ran, Saturday night in the South Perry District, court documents say.

Police pulled over the car, a gray Chevrolet Malibu, near downtown Spokane, according to court documents.

Brandelyn E. Labrum, 33, was charged with drive-by shooting. Jimmy J. Blackburn, 39, was charged with first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, documents said.

Officers were dispatched around 6:40 p.m. to the area of East Seventh Avenue and South Perry Street, according to court records.

The 22-year-old told an officer she approached the car that pulled up, thinking her friends were inside, but instead saw a man, later identified as Blackburn, and his passenger, Labrum.

Court documents didn’t make clear whether she knew either of them.

As she got close to the vehicle, she said she heard Labrum ask Blackburn something akin to, “Do you want to do it or should I?”

The woman said she knew something wasn’t right and started running north toward apartments. She heard five to seven gunshots as she ran away.

Another witness told police she heard about 10 shots.

An officer said a wound on the back of the woman’s right leg may have been a graze wound from one of the bullets, documents said.

Court records say officers found seven shell casings in the area of the shooting and seven bullet holes in a nearby building. Police found a handgun, which is alleged to be stolen, in the Chevrolet.

Blackburn and Labrum appeared in court Monday and were both listed in the Spokane County Jail Thursday night in lieu of $700,000 bonds.

Both are scheduled for arraignment hearings on Tuesday.