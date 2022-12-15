Amtrak modernizing its trains on Northwest route serving Whatcom

Robert Mittendorf Bellingham Herald

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Amtrak is modernizing trains in its Northwest region, adding features such as wifi and introducing fuel-efficient locomotives.

Its new fleet will serve passengers on the Amtrak Cascades route between Portland, Oregon, Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., Amtrak said in a statement Thursday.

“Amtrak Cascades is eager to welcome new trains to our scenic 18-city route linking Washington, Oregon and British Columbia,” said Ron Pate, director of WSDOT’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division.

“The branding of our new trains is unique to the Amtrak Cascades corridor, distinguishing them from others in the Amtrak fleet. Their arrival will herald a new generation of train travel in the Pacific Northwest,” Pate said in Amtrak’s emailed statement.

Funds to build the new trains are part of President Biden’s infrastructure package that Congress passed in 2021.

New cars and locomotives will go into service in 2026 and will feature:

— New seating with cushioned headrests, electrical plugs, USB ports and better lighting.

— Tray tables, water bottle holder and a tablet holder.

— Touchless restroom controls.

— A redesigned cafe car featuring local Northwest foods including beer, wine and spirits along with some self-service food options.

— Elevated seats and panoramic windows for a better view.

In addition, the new trains will feature a new paint scheme and graphics reminiscent of the Northwest, the statement said.