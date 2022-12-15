It’s the final day of the Christmas Bureau 2022

Asia Salazar, right, smiles as she and her son pick out Christmas gifts with the help of volunteer Jan Pierce on Wednesday at the Christmas Bureau at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds in Spokane. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The Christmas Bureau will follow CDC and Spokane Regional Health guidelines. Recipients may be asked to wear a mask upon entry.

Animals are prohibited except for service dogs. Please leave pets at home.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

Adults must bring photo ID for themselves and every person older than 18 living in the household. Copies are acceptable. Additionally, each adult must show proof of address, such as a piece of mail or bills sent to your physical address (P.O. boxes are not accepted) or a rental agreement.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

A broken freezer, spoiled food and toys priced a bit too high? The Christmas Bureau can help.

Tracie Christensen needs such an assist this year. She arrived at the Bureau on Wednesday to get toys for her four children. But this year food was just as important. Last weekend, her freezer quit working and all the food inside had to be thrown away. It made the grocery store voucher a blessing.

“The voucher will help a lot,” she said. “We had two turkeys saved for Christmas and it’s all gone. It’s just one of those months.”

She was also thankful for the new toys.

“It means a lot for my family,” she said. “They get cool things. My mom used to come here and get stuff for us when we were kids. It’s kind of a family tradition. I really appreciate stuff like this.”

Thursday is the last day to visit the Christmas Bureau at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center to receive food vouchers and a new toy and book for each child.

The Christmas Bureau, which has come in different forms in its 77-year history, is a joint effort between The Spokesman-Review, Catholic Charities and Volunteers of America. Organizers thought at the beginning of the year that the need would be greater than ever, driven by high prices for gas, food and rent. As of Tuesday evening, 15,029 people had been assisted, including 8,596 children.

Among them was Deana Burlingame. She was there to pick out gifts for her three children, as well as her best friend’s four children.

“We’ve been best friends for eight years, so I know what her kids are into,” she said.

Money is particularly tight this year because Burlingame needs to find a new place to live soon. “I work full-time, but it’s still not enough to save,” she said. “We’re struggling.”

She’s relieved that her children will have a nice toy to unwrap on Christmas morning. “That right there means the world to me,” she said.

The potential lack of presents was something that was also worrying her 10-year-old daughter.

“She was very concerned that she wasn’t going to get a Christmas present,” she said.

The community is responding to the need seen at the Christmas Bureau, sending in $48,495 in donations to bring the year-to-date total to $319,823.08. The goal is to raise $600,000.

Travis Pattern and Foundry donated $40,000. “The owners and employees of Travis Pattern and Foundry again wish to donate the funds that we would have spent on a Christmas party to your fund,” wrote company president Travis Garske. “We are very pleased to enclose a check in the amount of $40,000. We hope we can help make Christmas a little brighter for some Spokane families. We wish everyone a wonderful Christmas and a great new year in 2023.”

Rod and Debbie Raobe, of Spokane, donated $1,000. “We pray this will help families enjoy a better tomorrow and brighter future!” they wrote. “Thank you for all you do!” Jack and Patricia Russell, of Spokane Valley, gave $1,000. “Merry Christmas to all the volunteers at the Christmas Bureau and thank you for the sponsors for giving us an opportunity to share with others in our community,” they wrote.

Richard Williams donated $600.

Roger and Judith Paine, of Spokane, gave $500. “We are sending this donation in remembrance of our daughter, Patty Thomas, who lost her battle with breast cancer in September of this year,” they wrote. “She lost a hard-fought 7-year fight.”

Dan and Peggy Jeremiah, of Spokane Valley, sent $500, writing, “Joy to all!”

The Morales family, of Medical Lake, contributed $400. Anita Lamp, of Issaquah, Washington, gave $400.

Dennis and Patricia Doyle, of Spokane, donated $300, writing, “Thank you for all you do.” Sharon Fairchild, of Liberty Lake, gave $300. Redlin Valley Properties LLC, of Spokane Valley, sent $300 “with thanks for all the Christmas Bureau volunteers.”

Ellen Krehbiel and Jeff Wasson, of Colbert, gave $270 “in honor of the Wasson and Krehbiel families.” Matthew and Megan Steinhilber, of Spokane, donated $250. Theresa and Jeffery Utesch, of Spokane Valley, sent $250.

Velma Davis, of Spokane, donated $200. James and Linda Hunt, of Spokane, gave $200. “We are delighted to give this gift in honor of our children, Susan, Jefferson and Krista, who brightened our lives,” they wrote. “Merry Christmas!”

John and Donna Leaming, of Spokane, sent $200. Brian and Murlaine Steckler, of Spokane, donated $200. “Our donation to your worthwhile efforts is in loving memory of our parents, William and Frances Steckler and Robert and Johnnie Anderson,” they wrote. “The time and efforts of all the hard-working volunteers at the SR Christmas Fund is truly appreciated.”

Philip Schumaker, of Spokane, donated $150. An anonymous Spokane donor gave $150 in memory of Monsignor Frank Bach.

Spokane residents Don, Judy and Vicki Victoria, the terrier, gave $100. Patricia Price, of Spokane, donated $100 in honor of her daughter. Marilyn and Bill Thordarson, of Spokane, sent $100, writing, “Thank you to The Spokesman-Review and the hundreds of volunteers who donate their time toward bringing the Christmas spirit and joys into the lives of those families in need in our community.”

An anonymous Spokane donor gave $100. Craig and Vicki Popp, of Nine Mile Falls, contributed $100. “Thank you for all you do for the people from our area,” they wrote. Janice Stewart sent $100. Constance McBride, of Spokane, donated $100. Bernard Harris, of Spokane Valley, contributed $100.

Jay Krumbholz, of Liberty Lake, contributed $75. Bruce and Stephanie Ottmar, of Spokane, sent $75, writing, “Thank you for your work. God bless.”

Elinor Iverson, of Spokane, sent $50. Marilyn and Doug Lloyd, of Spokane, gave $50 in honor of Roger Hasting. Dalton and Karen Jassman, of Spokane, donated $50. Marilyn Keen, of Spokane Valley, gave $50 “in memory of my loving husband, Bob, and daughter Mindy. Thanks for all you do. God’s blessings to all.”

Joni and Warren Omans, of Otis Orchards, donated $50. Joan and Kerry Orcutt, of Spokane Valley, sent $50. Donald Tuttle and Karyn Milsap, of Spokane, gave $50.

Olevia Page, of Spokane, donated $25.