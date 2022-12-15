The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 20° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Shalene Ervin leads NC girls basketball; Mead, Mt. Spokane wrestling win again

Dec. 15, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:48 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls basketball

North Central 33, Medical Lake 15: Shalene Ervin scored nine points and the visiting Wolfpack (6-0) pulled away from the Cardinals (2-2) in a nonleague game. Delaney Gunther led Medical Lake with six points and two 3-pointers.

Freeman 89, West Valley 39: Natalie Semprimoznik scored 19 points with four 3-pointers, Stephanie Chadduck added 18 and the visiting Scotties (4-1) beat the Eagles (0-5) in a nonleague game. Chloe DeHaro scored 38 points with four 3-pointers for WV.

Coeur d’Alene 55, Moscow 22: Madi Symons scored 18 points, Teagan Colvin added 16 points and the visiting Vikings (6-0, 3-0) beat the Bears (0-3, 0-2) in an Inland Empire game. Lola Johns led the Bears with 11 points.

Lake City 54, Lakeland 23: Kameron Holzer scored 15 points, Avery Waddington added 13 and Sophia Zufelt had 12 and the Timberwolves (9-0, 3-0) beat the Hawks (5-5, 0-4) in an Inland Empire game.

Odessa 60, Valley Christian 30: Ashlyn Nielsen scored 28 points and the Tigers (3-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Panthers (2-2, 0-2) in a Northeast 1B South game. Chloe Isley led VC with 18 points.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 73, Kentridge 59: Ryan Lafferty scored 24 points with seven rebounds and the Wildcats (5-0) beat the Chargers (3-2) in the first round of the Curtis Winter Classic at Curtis HS in University Place.

Nalu Vargas hit three 3-pointers for 18 points and Maverick Sanders added 12 for Mt. Spokane, which faces the tournament hosts Friday at 8:30 p.m. in a semifinal. Curtis topped Post Falls 82-26 earlier in the day. 

North Central 90, Medical Lake 36: The Wolfpack (3-4) beat the Cardinals (0-4). Details were unavailable.

Freeman 65, West Valley 55: Boen Phelps and Gabe Schulhauser scored 21 points apiece and the visiting Scotties (5-1) topped the Eagles (4-2) in a nonleague game. Grady Walker paced WV with 16 points.

Wrestling

Mt. Spokane 66, North Central 12: Tanner Crosby (106 pounds), Hudson Buth (145) and Hunter Osso (170) were among eight with pins and the Wildcats (3-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-1). Tommy Elliott (152) and Payton Jenkinson (120) won by pin for NC.

Mead 36, University 27: Chris Grosse (220) and Markus Fetcho (285) won by pin and the visiting Panthers (3-0) edged the Titans (2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A meet. Libby Roberts (106), Q’veli Quintanilla (160) and Czar Quintanilla (113) won for U-Hi. 

Central Valley 50, Cheney 21: Blaine Beard (132), Bayden Beard (170) and Jacob McVey (220) earned pins and the visiting Bears (2-1) beat the Blackhawks (0-3). Mason Bennett (145) won by pin for Cheney.

Ridgeline 48, Ferris 31: Tyson Ramsey (145) and Gavin Shoemaker (152) earned pins and the visiting Falcons (2-1) beat the Saxons (1-2). Jack Neale (160) and Damion Champine-Hammonds (285) won by pin for Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 45, Lewis and Clark 33: Noah Holman (170), Isaac Muniz (120) and Mario Rivera (220) won by pin and the Bullpups (1-2) topped the visiting Tigers (0-3). Quinnton Flores (285) earned a pin for LC.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories