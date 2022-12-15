Prep roundup: Shalene Ervin leads NC girls basketball; Mead, Mt. Spokane wrestling win again

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls basketball

North Central 33, Medical Lake 15: Shalene Ervin scored nine points and the visiting Wolfpack (6-0) pulled away from the Cardinals (2-2) in a nonleague game. Delaney Gunther led Medical Lake with six points and two 3-pointers.

Freeman 89, West Valley 39: Natalie Semprimoznik scored 19 points with four 3-pointers, Stephanie Chadduck added 18 and the visiting Scotties (4-1) beat the Eagles (0-5) in a nonleague game. Chloe DeHaro scored 38 points with four 3-pointers for WV.

Coeur d’Alene 55, Moscow 22: Madi Symons scored 18 points, Teagan Colvin added 16 points and the visiting Vikings (6-0, 3-0) beat the Bears (0-3, 0-2) in an Inland Empire game. Lola Johns led the Bears with 11 points.

Lake City 54, Lakeland 23: Kameron Holzer scored 15 points, Avery Waddington added 13 and Sophia Zufelt had 12 and the Timberwolves (9-0, 3-0) beat the Hawks (5-5, 0-4) in an Inland Empire game.

Odessa 60, Valley Christian 30: Ashlyn Nielsen scored 28 points and the Tigers (3-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Panthers (2-2, 0-2) in a Northeast 1B South game. Chloe Isley led VC with 18 points.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 73, Kentridge 59: Ryan Lafferty scored 24 points with seven rebounds and the Wildcats (5-0) beat the Chargers (3-2) in the first round of the Curtis Winter Classic at Curtis HS in University Place.

Nalu Vargas hit three 3-pointers for 18 points and Maverick Sanders added 12 for Mt. Spokane, which faces the tournament hosts Friday at 8:30 p.m. in a semifinal. Curtis topped Post Falls 82-26 earlier in the day.

North Central 90, Medical Lake 36: The Wolfpack (3-4) beat the Cardinals (0-4). Details were unavailable.

Freeman 65, West Valley 55: Boen Phelps and Gabe Schulhauser scored 21 points apiece and the visiting Scotties (5-1) topped the Eagles (4-2) in a nonleague game. Grady Walker paced WV with 16 points.

Wrestling

Mt. Spokane 66, North Central 12: Tanner Crosby (106 pounds), Hudson Buth (145) and Hunter Osso (170) were among eight with pins and the Wildcats (3-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-1). Tommy Elliott (152) and Payton Jenkinson (120) won by pin for NC.

Mead 36, University 27: Chris Grosse (220) and Markus Fetcho (285) won by pin and the visiting Panthers (3-0) edged the Titans (2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A meet. Libby Roberts (106), Q’veli Quintanilla (160) and Czar Quintanilla (113) won for U-Hi.

Central Valley 50, Cheney 21: Blaine Beard (132), Bayden Beard (170) and Jacob McVey (220) earned pins and the visiting Bears (2-1) beat the Blackhawks (0-3). Mason Bennett (145) won by pin for Cheney.

Ridgeline 48, Ferris 31: Tyson Ramsey (145) and Gavin Shoemaker (152) earned pins and the visiting Falcons (2-1) beat the Saxons (1-2). Jack Neale (160) and Damion Champine-Hammonds (285) won by pin for Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 45, Lewis and Clark 33: Noah Holman (170), Isaac Muniz (120) and Mario Rivera (220) won by pin and the Bullpups (1-2) topped the visiting Tigers (0-3). Quinnton Flores (285) earned a pin for LC.