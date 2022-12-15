The Collector: Dennis Jones scours the area for all things Donald Duck

Dennis Jones first saw the character Donald Duck in comic books at 10 years old, in the early 1950s and he still collects Donald Duck items today. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

We want to hear about what you collect and why. Email Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or call Voices editor Kimberly Lusk at (509) 459-5457.

Dennis and Sharon Jones love duck hunting.

No, not perched in a blind, shivering in the predawn chill. They hunt year-round for a specific species of fowl. Scouring antique stores and gift shops, they look for anything Donald Duck to add to Dennis’ burgeoning collection.

His affection for the sailor suit-clad feathered fowl began in childhood.

“I loved Donald Duck and Scrooge McDuck comic books,” he said. “I wish I would have saved them.”

It’s fitting that more than 20 years ago, it was a comic that launched his collection which now numbers more than 100 items.

From a Donald throw rug to posters, prints, and figurines both new and vintage, the couple enjoys discovering new finds in unexpected places. They’ve discovered additions to the collection in Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, Leavenworth, Washington, and of course, Disneyland.

Sharon pointed out a holiday figurine of the frustrated quacker entangled in a string of Christmas lights, stamping his webbed foot.

“Just like every man with Christmas lights,” she said.

Nearby stands a large Donald kitted out for a safari adventure.

“That’s probably my favorite,” Dennis said.

One of his phone covers features the duck as happy, the other as mad.

“I like his irascible personality,” he said.

Framed artwork depicting Donald created by their granddaughter, Kaiya Sollie, 18, adorns a wall next to a large bookcase that holds the bulk of his collection.

A working lamp illuminates the Disney character from within. A vintage metal sign announces, “Everyone loves Donald and you’ll love Donald Duck Cola.” An empty can of Donald Duck Chocolate Syrup shows his image was used to sell more than just cola.

Pez dispensers, a wind-up waddler, a toddler’s well-worn pull toy and a selection of books are just a few of the couple’s ducky finds.

Dennis reached into the shelf and pulled out a small item.

“I’m a golfer, so I had to have a Donald Duck golf ball,” he said.

A pair of yo-yos rest on another shelf.

“I’ve played with that one,” said Dennis, pointing. “I know the basic tricks.”

Donald’s mischievous nephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie , are represented in the collection, as is his significant other, Daisy.

“But I don’t have a Scrooge McDuck,” he said. “I’d love to have one.”

Plushies nestle next to a wooden snack tray and ceramic characters perch near race cars driven by the dynamic duck.

“It’s getting harder to find Donalds that I don’t already own,” Dennis said. “Sharon enjoys hunting for them as much as I do.”

And of course, there’s the one that got away. One year, Dennis and Sharon visited an antique shop in Wallace.

“They had a Donald Duck (coin-operated) ride,” he said. “It was in perfect condition, but (the shop owner) wanted $1,500.

“Plus, we were driving a Mustang convertible. No way to haul it home.”

A short time later, they were watching American Pickers on television and an identical ride, though not nearly as pristine, went for $3,500.

Sharon said they weren’t sure where they would have put it anyway, and the loss didn’t dampen their joy in the collection.

“It’s just a fun thing to collect,” Dennis said. “He’s such a lovable grump.”