This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Dec. 15, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:44 p.m.
"The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing/TNS) (Crown Publishing/TNS)
Fiction
1. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
3. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)
4. “A World of Curiosities: A Novel,” Louise Penny (Minotaur)
5. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
6. “Triple Cross: The Greatest Alex Cross Thriller Since Kiss the Girls (An Alex Cross Thriller, 28),” James Patterson (Little, Brown)
7. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
8. “Tom Clancy: Red Winter,” Marc Cameron (Putnam)
9. “Stella Maris,” Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)
10. “Mad Honey: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama (Crown)
2. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
3. “Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer,” Harris Faulkner (Broadside)
4. “Guinness World Records 2023” (Guinness World Records)
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
6. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
7. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time,” Rush Limbaugh (Threshold)
8. “Downshiftology Healthy Meal Prep: 100+ Make-Ahead Recipes and Quick-Assembly Meals: A Gluten-Free Cookbook,” Lisa Bryan (Clarkson Potter)
9. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle,” Jon Meacham (Random House)
10. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” Bono (Knopf)
