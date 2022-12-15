University of Idaho: Limited remote learning options, additional campus security for spring semester

By Angela Palermo Idaho Statesman

The University of Idaho is encouraging students to return for in-person classes in January with the promise of extra security personnel on its Moscow campus.

More than a month since four students were stabbed to death Nov. 13 at a home on King Road and just a few days before winter break, the university said it’s solidifying plans for the spring semester. As the investigation into the homicides continues, with no suspects in custody, the school said it can’t predict what will happen with the case but hopes to see a resolution soon.

An email sent to students Monday, signed by UI President Scott Green, Provost and Executive Vice President Torrey Lawrence and Dean of Students Blaine Eckles, said administrators heard from various student groups and representatives and found that most want to return to campus despite many packing up and fleeing the town weeks before the end of the fall semester amid a dearth of information regarding the slayings.

“(We) hope you will join us in person,” the email said. “But, knowing some of you are not comfortable returning to campus, we encourage you to review the many options for courses already offered online and virtually.”

While the university gave students the option to finish the last three weeks in person or remotely, it won’t be offering the same degree of flexibility come January.

The UI said in a separate email to employees Monday that “current in-person courses cannot be converted to virtual or online formats.” After the killings, many professors held their classes on Zoom, postponed homework assignments and offered an “incomplete” to students unable to complete their coursework. Eckles told the Idaho Statesman in an interview Nov. 30 that about half of students were still attending classes remotely.

“We have heard numerous stories telling how our faculty have gone above and beyond to help students in need,” the email said.

But rather than continue accommodating students enrolled in in-person courses who wish to participate remotely, the university is instead instructing faculty to add virtual sections if warranted or to direct students to work with their advisers to find other options for remote learning.

“A limited number of sections may be added to the class schedule for select classes in which a virtual option can provide a great learning experience,” the email said. “Additional online sections may also be added. This will be done at the discretion of departments and course instructors.”

Student government asks for more police off campus

To help bring a sense of security back to campus, the university plans to increase the number of law enforcement officials patrolling the grounds. UI’s student government also asked the school to work with Moscow police, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police to watch over the neighborhoods close to campus, like the one where the students were killed, which is less than a 600-foot walk from campus.

The university’s Campus Safety Escort Program will see updates to its operations as well, the email said.

The victims in the slayings early Nov. 13 were UI seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, who were close friends; and junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, who were dating.

“We continue to mourn the loss of Xana, Madison, Kaylee and Ethan,” the email said. “Their tragic deaths will not be forgotten, and we appreciate your efforts to support one another through this challenging time.”