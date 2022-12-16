City sues Bellingham property owner over this large homeless encampment

By Rachel Showalter The Bellingham Herald

The city of Bellingham is suing a local property owner who it says is causing a public nuisance by not removing a large encampment of at least 40 unhoused people living on the land.

The city filed a civil lawsuit in Whatcom County Superior Court on Nov. 22 against Erwin Rommel, who owns the property at 4049 Deemer Road in north Bellingham.

A city inspection of the property determined it to be unsafe, in violation of the state’s public health code and detrimental to neighboring businesses and the public because it’s overrun with garbage, waste, rodents and non-operating motor vehicles, according to court documents.

The lawsuit seeks to allow the city to clear the encampment and remove the garbage from the property at the cost of the property owner.

Whatcom County land maps show the 4.2-acre property is largely undeveloped. North Fork Baker Creek also runs through the property.

Illegal drugs, such as fentanyl, have been seized from the property. Surrounding businesses, including WinCo Foods, Home Depot and Target, have also reported an increase in theft by those living on the property, documents state.

There was also an overdose death at the property in October, according to the documents.

Neighbors have reported used drug paraphernalia, such as syringes and burnt aluminum foil, spilling over onto their properties, according to court documents.

The city’s inspection also found large areas of the property to be contaminated with human feces that is running off into Baker Creek, documents state.

Rommel has not responded to the city since the lawsuit has been filed, according to Bellingham assistant city attorney Michael Good.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to Rommel for comment.