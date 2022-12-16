Idaho storms past Northwest Indian College 125-51

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Maybe Idaho’s men’s basketball team wouldn’t mind gaining a reputation for this kind of thing.

For the second time this season, the Vandals (5-6) defeated an opponent by 74 points. Northwest Indian College was the nonconference opponent Friday, as the Vandals, by winning 125-51, came within two points of tying their all-time scoring record, set in the 2015-16 season against New Hope College.

In November, Idaho defeated Walla Walla College 122-48.

“I think it shows how electric we are offensively,” Vandals guard Divant’e Moffitt said .

Moffitt and Isaac Jones spent the first half finding creative ways to get Jones the ball to score. In the space of little more than a minute, Moffitt found Jones with a no-look pass, a pair of lobs and an assist he left behind for Jones as Moffitt drove the lane.

“We caught a little game three or four plays in a row,” Moffitt said.

Jones scored 20 points in the half and might have scored 20 more if he had played more than 10 minutes. As it was, Idaho dodged what could have been a big problem with its best scorer. Early in the second half, Jones rolled an ankle and ended up sitting on the baseline with a shoe off and a trainer checking his ankle.

“(Jones) got up and moved off on his own, and I was able to exhale a little better,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said.

Claus said Jones “was smiling and walking around OK” after the game.

“We will make sure we’re smart with him (Saturday),” Claus said.

With Jones on the bench, sophomore guard Dominique Ford shouldered the scoring load for Idaho. He scored a career-high 31 points, including hitting 7 of 13 on 3-pointers.

“I was getting great looks. My teammates were finding me,” Ford said. “When you see a couple go in, you keep letting them go.”

Michael Hanshaw came off the bench to add 18 points for Idaho. Nigel Burris added 17 points, hitting 3 of 4 attempts from beyond the arc. Redshirt freshman R J Walker scored 15, hitting 5 of 6 3-point attempts.

Jack Hatten also got extended minutes off the bench for the Vandals. He responded with 10 points and 11 rebounds

“I know exactly what I am getting from him every day,” Claus said of Hatten. “He’s the best offensive rebounder on the team.

“Our fans got to see what he does every day and what he does best.”

The Eagles enjoyed the game’s first lead when Trazil Lane scored on a drive on the opening possession. But the Vandals quickly surged ahead and led 67-22 at halftime.

Lane, with his ability to go to the rim. He hit 8 of 23 shots to pace Northwest Indian with 18 points and added five rebounds.

Claus said the lopsided match was the result of difficulty scheduling preseason games.

“You get pigeonholed with who has the ability to play on different dates,” he said. “Scheduling basketball games is a different animal than football.”

Finals weeks between teams don’t always align, and some teams are already playing conference games while others haven’t started. So to get a home game Friday, Claus said, the Vandals entertained the Eagles.

Idaho is back in action Monday at Cal State Northridge.

“This is just a stepping stone to next week,” Ford said.