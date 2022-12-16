Investigators continue to sift through tips in Moscow homicide case

Investigators continue to sift through tips related to the killings of four University of Idaho students last month.

There are “hours and hours” of digital content submitted by businesses, homes and the general public for investigators to sort through, according to a news release Friday.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found stabbed to death at the students’ off-campus home on Nov. 13. Moscow police have no suspects and have not found the weapon used in the attack.

Police have not provided new details or held a press conference on the circumstances surrounding the students’ deaths in weeks.

Investigators continue to look for additional details about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra seen in the area of the home, 1122 King Road, during the early morning hours Nov. 13 when the attack occurred. Police said the occupant or occupants of the vehicle may have critical information related to the case.

“We have looked at massive amounts of video footage,” Moscow police Chief James Fry said.

Investigators already have looked at the main cameras and timeframes in which they expected to find the vehicle and are now expanding their search, Fry said.

The investigative pace sorting through digital content and tips will not slow through the holidays, the news release said. Students are leaving for winter break, but that’s not expected to slow down the investigation.

The Moscow Police Department along with dozens of FBI agents and Idaho State Patrol Troopers are assigned to the case.

Tips can be submitted to tipline@ci.moscow.id.us, called into (208) 883-7180 or submitted online at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.