Saskatoon Blades come out on top of Spokane Chiefs after wild third period
Dec. 16, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:47 p.m.
From staff reports
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan – Spokane scored five goals in a single period on Friday but didn’t register a victory.
Saskatoon carried a three-goal lead into the third period, and the two teams combined for 10 goals in 20 minutes before the Blades emerged with an 8-5 win in a Western Hockey League game.
Chase Bertholet and Tommaso De Luca scored two minutes apart to pull Spokane within 3-2 at the 5:34 mark of the final period.
Blake Gustafson and Aidan De La Gorgendiere restored Saskatoon’s three-goal margin with respective goals, but the Chiefs rallied again behind goals by Brayden Crampton and Berkly Catton to close within 5-4 with 91/2 minutes left in the game.
After Justin Lies scored for Saskatoon, teammate Brandon Lisowsky posted his third goal of the game at 15:24 for a 7-4 advantage.
Bertholet and Saskatoon’s Egor Sidorov both scored late in the period.
Spokane was 2 for 3 on the power play, and the Blades were 0 for 3.
Chiefs goaltender Dawson Cowan stopped 16 shots. His counterpart, Saskatoon’s Austin Elliott, made 22 saves.
Spokane outshot the Blades 27-24.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.