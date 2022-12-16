Saskatoon Blades come out on top of Spokane Chiefs after wild third period

From staff reports

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan – Spokane scored five goals in a single period on Friday but didn’t register a victory.

Saskatoon carried a three-goal lead into the third period, and the two teams combined for 10 goals in 20 minutes before the Blades emerged with an 8-5 win in a Western Hockey League game.

Chase Bertholet and Tommaso De Luca scored two minutes apart to pull Spokane within 3-2 at the 5:34 mark of the final period.

Blake Gustafson and Aidan De La Gorgendiere restored Saskatoon’s three-goal margin with respective goals, but the Chiefs rallied again behind goals by Brayden Crampton and Berkly Catton to close within 5-4 with 91/2 minutes left in the game.

After Justin Lies scored for Saskatoon, teammate Brandon Lisowsky posted his third goal of the game at 15:24 for a 7-4 advantage.

Bertholet and Saskatoon’s Egor Sidorov both scored late in the period.

Spokane was 2 for 3 on the power play, and the Blades were 0 for 3.

Chiefs goaltender Dawson Cowan stopped 16 shots. His counterpart, Saskatoon’s Austin Elliott, made 22 saves.

Spokane outshot the Blades 27-24.