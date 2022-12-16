Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State in the LA Bowl against Fresno State

Story of the game …

During a chaotic month, the Washington State Cougars have had their hands full. They’ve lost three coaches. Four key contributors entered the transfer portal, and the team’s best player opted out of the postseason. All the while, the Cougars have been juggling recruiting trips ahead of signing day Wednesday, and game-planning for their season finale.

Now, a shorthanded WSU team focuses all of its attention on one goal – ending the year on a high note with an upset win.

The Cougars (7-5), the Pac-12’s No. 7 team, meet Mountain West Conference champion Fresno State (9-4) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

When Washington State has the ball …

The Cougars redistributed play-calling duties after the abrupt exit of offensive coordinator Eric Morris, who left WSU on Tuesday after one season and accepted the head coaching position at North Texas.

In his stead, WSU will lean on offensive line coach Clay McGuire and receivers coach Joel Filani, both of whom are well-versed in the Air Raid – McGuire and Filani are disciples of the late Mike Leach, the former WSU coach who pioneered the offensive system.

McGuire will handle most of the rushing play-calls, while Filani will oversee the passing game.

“(With) coaches in new roles, new assignments, it’s making sure, operationally, that we’re clean,” WSU head coach Jake Dickert said. “So we can go out there and put our players in the best positions to go out there and make plays. That’s always been the goal. We have really good leadership. They went out there and took it to task every day.It’s a good opportunity for the coaches, too. That’s why, in the spring game, I let all kinds of coaches call the plays. They’re ready for these moments.”

WSU quarterback Cameron Ward, who has three seasons of experience in this offense, will see his responsibilities expand. An All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick, Ward has been bright in his first season at WSU after transferring in from Incarnate Word.

The Cougars’ offense had completed the bulk of its pregame preparation before Morris’ departure.

“We had most of the game plan already set before we got the news,” center Konner Gomness said. “So, we’re just sticking to our plan and keep going. It’s not a big change. We’re just moving forward.”

Dickert provided a surprising update Friday on WSU’s most experienced player. Senior receiver Renard Bell, who’d been ruled out of the LA Bowl earlier this week, had his status changed to “questionable.”

Bell, a big-play threat who is in his seventh season with the program, missed five games with an injury this season. Dickert had told reporters a couple of times this month that WSU didn’t want to risk any further damage to Bell, and would hold him out of the game. But Bell is progressing at a quicker pace than the coach expected.

“You might see him out there a little bit (Saturday),” Dickert said. “I’m excited about where he’s at.”

Guard Ma’ake Fifita will return to the lineup after missing the final two games of the regular season with an injury. The Cougars had their full stock of linemen, running backs and QBs make the trip.

Two starting receivers, De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie, left the team and entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month. Veteran reserve Lincoln Victor will be tasked with extra reps at outside receiver. Freshmen receivers Leyton Smithson, Tsion Nunnally and Orion Peters are set to take on expanded roles.

The Cougars were streaky on offense throughout the season. WSU’s offensive success will likely depend on Ward’s poise and the playmaking abilities of two other standouts: senior slotback Robert Ferrel, the team’s No. 2 receiver this season (517 yards, four touchdowns), and tailback Nakia Watson, who was at his best late this year. Watson had 553 yards and eight TDs from scrimmage in WSU’s final four games.

Fresno State’s defense comes in with all of its pieces save one – starting cornerback Cale Sanders Jr. entered the transfer portal this month. The Bulldogs have had 72 tackles for loss, good for fourth in the defense-oriented MWC. Fresno State is allowing just 20.5 points per game – 25th nationally – and ranks 39th with 351 yards allowed per contest.

When Fresno State has the ball …

The driving force of the Bulldogs’ attack is senior Jake Haener, one of the nation’s most efficient quarterbacks . Haener has thrown 11 touchdowns with no interceptions over the past five games.

Haener earned All-MWC first-team honors despite missing four games earlier this season due to an injury. Buoyed by a stellar receiving corps, Haener finished the regular season with 2,616 passing yards and 18 TDs with three interceptions on a 72.6% completion rate.

“He’s an NFL quarterback,” Dickert said. “He can make all the throws. You see the difference when he’s been in there versus when he’s been out.”

“Jake is an unbelievable competitor,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford said. “He’s a grinder. The way he approaches the game with his preparation, everyone just feeds off of him.”

The Bulldogs’ offense is somewhat comparable to Washington’s system, which boasted the nation’s most productive passer and picked apart WSU’s coverage during a 51-33 Huskies win on Nov. 26. UW coach Kalen DeBoer led Fresno State for the past two seasons.

“I see some similarities when it comes to the scheme,” said WSU defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis, who coached against the Bulldogs while working at Mountain West program Wyoming. “I also remember Haener from last year, what he was able to do. (Fresno State) had the No. 1 passing offense also last year when we faced them.”

Fresno State led the MWC in scoring offense (30.7 points per game) and passing offense (269.8 yards per game) and ranks 27th nationally in the latter category, but the Bulldogs are capable on the ground behind 1,000-yard rusher Jordan Mims, who has run for 16 touchdowns – seventh nationally.

Like WSU, the Bulldogs have had some trouble protecting their quarterback. Fresno State has yielded 35 sacks.

WSU’s defensive front, the strongest facet of the team this season, seeks to bounce back coming off a loss against UW, during which the Cougars were ineffective up front and failed to record a tackle for loss for the first time this season. WSU finished the regular season atop the Pac-12 rankings with 74 TFLs.

But the Cougars will be shorthanded in their defensive box. Outside linebacker Daiyan Henley, an All-Pac-12 first-teamer, has declared for the NFL draft and opted out of the bowl. Francisco Mauigoa and Travion Brown, co-starters at middle linebacker this year, are both in the transfer portal. Kyle Thornton and Ben Wilson are set to make their first WSU starts at the linebacker positions.

Senior WSU nickel Armani Marsh, a Spokane product, is back after an injury sidelined him for the Apple Cup.

“Missing the Apple Cup broke my heart,” he said. “I wanted to get back out for this game and really finish strong with my teammates and these coaches and give everything I can to this program.”

Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is questionable to play, Dickert told reporters Thursday.

“We’re working through some stuff with Chau. We’ll see. He’ll be more of a game-time decision,” Dickert said.

The Cougars also lost their defensive coordinator this month. Brian Ward, who spent one year with the program, recently took the same position at Arizona State. Ward coordinated the same system that had been installed in early 2020 and guided by Dickert over the past two seasons. Dickert is stepping back into the DC role for the bowl.

“We haven’t really missed a beat,” Kaligis said of Dickert’s transition to DC. “I love his preparation, I love the detail in what he does. And when you have guys like (edge rushers Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr.), it’s pretty easy.”

Cougars send out seniors

The LA Bowl will mark the finale for 12 WSU seniors. Dickert has spoken often about this class’ importance in helping the program maintain consistency and keep up its streak of postseason appearances despite two coaching changes since 2019.

The outgoing players are Bell, Marsh, Henley, Ferrel, Wilson, safety Jordan Lee, cornerback Derrick Langford Jr., guard Grant Stephens, offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston and defensive tackles Christian Mejia, Antonio Pule III and Amir Mujahid.

“I want to send them out as champions,” Dickert said. “They deserve it. They have worked so hard. I know that group is going to give this game everything it has. I think the team will respond to these guys wanting to go out on the right track.”

Bell, Marsh, Kingston and Mejia spent their entire collegiate careers at WSU. Henley, Ferrel, Lee and Stephens made one-year stops at WSU to cap their careers.

“It’s amazing, because I was only here for about seven months – the bonds that I’ve had with these guys and the types of men I’ve been able to encounter, it’s going to be something that I cherish for the rest of my life,” Stephens said earlier this week.

“It’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, coming here.”

Nine seniors will definitely suit up for the finale. There’s a chance that Bell sees the field for his 51st career game in a Cougars uniform, but Henley and Kingston (injured) are out. Still, both joined the Cougars in Los Angeles. Henley is adopting minor coaching duties with the linebackers. The L.A. native wore a whistle around his neck and carried a clipboard around during Thursday’s practice at Los Angeles Harbor College.

“We still got some work to do with ‘coach Daiyan,’ ” Dickert said, chuckling. “I think ‘player Daiyan’ is the right mode for him right now. But someday he’s going to be out there. His energy has been infectious. He loves ball. He loves being around this team. He’s an amazing leader. The impact Daiyan has had on our program in 11 months is hard to really put into words. To do that in quick order says a lot about his character.”

Colton Clark can be reached at coltonc@spokesman.com.