American Life in Poetry: ‘Picking a Dandelion’
Sat., Dec. 17, 2022
By Kwame Dawes
It seems clear enough that Quincy Troupe wants his poem, “Picking a Dandelion,” to achieve the coveted status of “timelessness” while being rooted in a historical moment. Here are Joe and Jill, two people with commonly available American names, enacting an ordinary gesture of affection. Yet this instructive love is heightened by the context: love, in other words, in a time of hate (borrowing from Gabriel Garcia Marquez) is the theme and the optimism lacing this poem.
Pickng a Dandelion
walking along together
in the nation’s capital
Joe stopped, stooped, picked a flower–
a dandelion to be exact–
then he handed it to Jill–
who smiled in her white summer,
dress full of pretty flowers,
and someone snapped a picture
of this sweet, simple gesture,
it revealed something deeper,
profound, beautiful about
their love for each other here,
that taught all of us watching,
how to reach across time, space,
with a tender touch, a kiss
for one another here, now
in this moment of hatred
before time on earth runs out
Poem copyright 2022 by Quincy Troupe, “Picking a Dandelion” from “Duende Poems,” 1996-Now (Seven Stories Press, 2022.) American Life in Poetry is made possible by the Poetry Foundation and the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.
