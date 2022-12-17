Difference makers: Fresno State’s Jordan Mims rushes for 205 yards, two touchdowns in LA Bowl victory

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Jordan Mims

Fresno State’s senior running back took home offensive MVP honors for the LA Bowl after producing 205 yards and two touchdowns on 18 attempts. Mims recorded nine carries of over 10 yards, including gains of 48, 29, 24 and 22 yards against a WSU defense that was playing without its top three linebackers and two starting defensive backs. Mims broke into open field for 51 yards on two carries to set up a touchdown late in the third quarter, which put the Bulldogs up by 16 points and essentially iced the game. Mims finished the season with 18 rushing TDs – a top-10 mark in the country.

Jake Haener

The Bulldogs quarterback avoided mistakes during an efficient final performance in a Fresno State uniform. Haener completed 24 of 36 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Haener completed four passes of over 20 yards in the first quarter to help the Bulldogs jump out to a two-score lead early in the game.

Devo Bridges

The Fresno State edge rusher capitalized on mismatches against WSU’s freshmen offensive tackles and came up with two of the Bulldogs’ six sacks, several of which stalled drives for the Cougars. The six sacks surrendered tied a season high in a game for WSU.

Quinn Roff

A rotational edge rusher, Roff had his most productive game as a Cougar. The sophomore had two of WSU’s four sacks. Three of the Cougars’ sacks came in the first half. The defensive line was key in keeping things from getting out of hand early, but with WSU’s offense stuck in a rut, Fresno State eventually separated.

Robert Ferrel

WSU’s slot receiver was the only offensive player who managed to produce any statistics of note. Ferrel was targeted often as the Cougars dealt with a limited corps of receivers. Ferrel had 65 yards on 10 receptions.

Turning point

WSU couldn’t move the ball throughout the first half, but the Cougars woke up midway through the third quarter and capped a drive with a short rushing touchdown. With its lead trimmed to 16-6, Fresno State responded, marching on a 3-minute possession and scoring on an 11-yard touchdown from Haener to Nikke Remigio. That TD wiped away any hope of a WSU comeback.