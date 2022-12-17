Drew Timme, Gonzaga ‘ace’ test against hot-shooting Brandon Miller, No. 4 Alabama

Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith (13) heads downcourt as Alabama guard Rylan Griffen (3) and guard Mark Sears (1) give chase during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec.17, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Drew Timme expended most of his energy scoring 29 points and hauling down 10 rebounds for No. 15 Gonzaga during a marquee 100-90 win over No. 4 Alabama.

The rest spilled out in a postgame huddle near center court, where Gonzaga players gathered around their emotional and vocal leader, a stalwart in the low post who may also warrant All-American status for his rousing motivational speeches and viral sound bites.

“Way to respond, man, way to ace that final,” Timme told his teammates, squeezing a few choice words into a lively postgame chat that lasted about 30 seconds on the middle of the floor as 15,847 fans – most of them dressed in Alabama apparel – poured out of Legacy Arena.

Finals week at Gonzaga started earlier this week and culminated Friday, but exam season for the Bulldogs’ basketball team unofficially began in early November, with a handful of Top 25 tests scattered through the first two months of the 2022-23 season. Gonzaga still has two dates remaining on its nonconference calendar, but Saturday, in many ways, felt like the end of the first term for the Bulldogs, and it required multiple players at or near their best to finish out with a desired letter grade.

Timme and five other Zags scored in double figures, helping the Zags survive a career night from hot-shooting Alabama freshman Brandon Miller, hush a hostile road crowd in downtown Birmingham and beat the No. 4 team in the country, avenging last year’s loss to the Tide in Seattle.

“I love those type of environments,” said Gonzaga senior Anton Watson, who chipped in with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. “I think everybody here loves those type of environments, even if it’s an away game. I enjoyed it. It was super fun.”

Gonzaga (9-3) has lost three nonconference games to top-15 teams, but Saturday’s result helped the Bulldogs improve to 7-1 against top-five opponents since 2018-19. The Bulldogs close nonconference play starting Tuesday against Montana before entertaining Eastern Oregon on Dec. 28.

Gonzaga needed its best offensive showing of the season to stave off an Alabama team led by Miller, a projected NBA lottery pick and potential top-five selection who erupted for six 3-pointers and a season-high 36 points, scoring 26 points over a blistering 15-minute stretch in the second half. Miller, who had a previous high of 28 points against Jacksonville State, finished 12 of 20 from the field and shot 66% from the 3-point line.

“We thought he would do something like that, not to that level, obviously,” Timme said. “But lottery-level guy. He’s a helluva player and he really stepped up when his team needed him. You’ve just got to tip your hat off because you can only play such good defense.”

While Alabama’s offense went through a freshman wing who’s just emerging onto the national scene, Gonzaga’s went through a veteran post who’s used the past four years to build one of the most impressive resumes in college basketball history.

Timme, who tends to thrive off atmospheres like the one Gonzaga encountered Saturday, went to work with 16 points in the first half and added 13 in the second half. After converting a three-point play midway through the first half, Timme pounded a fist against his chest and directed a few words to a section of Alabama fans sitting behind the basket. One of those continued to jaw back at the forward as Timme went to Gonzaga’s bench for a timeout.

Timme made 12 of 18 shots from the field, went 5 of 8 from the free-throw line, pulled down 10 rebounds, committed six turnovers and dished out four assists. Timme’s play earned compliments from the only other player to outdo him in the box score.

“Drew Timme, he has probably the best footwork in the country and I’ve never seen anything like that,” Miller said. “He’s tough to guard. He gave us trouble early and gave us trouble at the end of the game.”

Alabama made three 3-pointers inside the game’s first 5 minutes to open up a nine-point lead, but the Crimson Tide stubbed their toe with turnovers, coughing up the ball 14 times in the first half. Gonzaga took a 25-24 lead on Timme’s layup with 10 minutes, 17 seconds left in the half and didn’t relinquish it for the remainder of the game, even as Miller went on a scoring streak in the second half.

Gonzaga posted its top field-goal percentage of the season against a ranked opponent, making 40 of 70 (57%) from the field.

It was the Bulldogs’ second 100-point game of the year and first against a Top 25 team since scoring 102 against No. 12 Kansas to open the 2020-21 season.

All five Gonzaga starters finished in double figures, led by Timme’s 29 points and Watson’s 17 .

Nolan Hickman scored 13 points, including 10 in the second half, Julian Strawther fought through a persisting illness to score 11 points and Rasir Bolton added 11. Malachi Smith scored 12 points and totaled five steals, playing solid defensive down the stretch on Miller, who didn’t score inside the game’s final 5 minutes.

“We knew it was going to be a battle – that’s what we love and that’s what we want,” Timme said. “Proud of just all the guys for matching that and surpassing that level of physicality.

“Because that’s what we need to do. We need to be a bunch of junkyard dogs.”