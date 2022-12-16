Jan. 6 panel weighs insurrection, fraud cases against Trump

By Billy House and Mike Dorning Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON – The House Jan. 6 committee will vote Monday on recommendations that former President Donald Trump be prosecuted for obstructing an official government proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to two people familiar with the plans.

A charge of insurrection is also under consideration, said one of the people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing the committee’s private deliberations.

The committee has scheduled what is likely to be its final meeting for 10 a.m. PT on Monday when it will consider referring people to the Justice Department for prosecution as well as to other bodies for sanctions that could include disbarment by state officials.

It will also vote to approve a report of its investigative findings.

A subcommittee of four of the panel’s nine members has met separately to come up with recommendations that will be presented Monday, including the obstruction and fraud charges against Trump.

Referrals are also being considered for several former Trump associates, including his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, legal advisers John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani and Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

The case stems from an assault on the Capitol last year by a violent mob of Trump supporters attempting to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

“This Kangaroo court has been nothing more than a Hollywood executive’s vanity documentary project that insults Americans’ intelligence and makes a mockery of our democracy,” a spokesman for Trump said in a statement.

The committee has previously indicated in legal filings that it believed it had evidence that Trump’s involvement amounted to crimes – and a judge later agreed, listing obstruction and conspiracy to defraud as crimes likely to have occurred.

Judge David O. Carter of the Central District of California issued a finding in a related legal case in March that said, “Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.”

Other potential charges against Trump and his associates could be discussed Monday along with recommendations for civil sanctions.

The referrals would be largely symbolic since Congress has no ability to compel prosecutions by the Justice Department, though the agency has ramped up its own investigations into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and subpoenaed top aides to appear before federal grand juries.

A committee spokesman had no comment Friday on the subcommittee’s recommendations to the full panel, and chairman Bennie Thompson on Thursday also would not comment. The subcommittee’s recommendations were earlier reported by the Guardian and Politico.