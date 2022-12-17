Jewish man attacked in Central Park by assailant screaming antisemitic slurs

By Thomas Tracy and Emma Seiwell New York Daily News

NEW YORK – A Jewish man attacked in Central Park by a suspect who screamed antisemitic slurs and “Kanye 2024” says he’s physically fine – but troubled by the message sent by the incident.

“Unfortunately there is just a lot of hate in this world,” the man said. “It’s definitely not good.”

At about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 63-year-old victim was walking in the park near Terrace Drive and East Drive – a few hundred from the park entrance at Fifth Ave. and E. 72nd St. – when the suspect ambushed him and struck him from behind.

The attack sent the victim to the pavement, cops said.

The unprovoked attack caused the victim a broken hand and a chipped tooth. He took himself to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

“I’m going to be fine,” the man told The New York Daily News, adding that he was grateful to those who responded. “The police and EMTs were beyond graceful and protective to me.”

The victim declined to comment any further on the incident.

The assailant, who may be homeless, ran off and remained on the loose Saturday.

Surveillance camera footage captured him walking west on E. 72nd St. with a bike that had an attached trailer carrying personal items, including a sign that read “Hungry Disabled,” cops said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The five boroughs had 45 antisemitic crimes in November compared to 20 in November 2021, a 125% jump, according to NYPD stats.

In 2022, leading up to Dec. 4, there were 278 antisemitic crimes, compared to 182 in the same time period of 2021.

Surveillance photos show the man wearing a brown jacket, beige pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored hat at the time of the attack.