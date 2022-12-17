Live updates: No. 15 Gonzaga takes on final ranked nonconference foe in No. 4 Alabama

From staff reports

Second half

5:18 – GU 88, UA 80: Miller makes a jumper to go up to 36 points in the game, but the Bulldogs are holding to the lead behind Timme’s 27 and Watson’s 15.

11:35 – GU 72, UA 67: Timme and Miller trading baskets, as both teams are turning to their best player down the stretch. Smith is whistled for an offensive foul at the U12 media timeout.

Timme leads the Zags with 25 points and nine rebounds. Miller has 27 points for Alabama.

13:40 – GU 66, UA 63: Miller makes a 3-pointer to cut Gonzaga’s lead to three at the U16 media timeout. Miller has a game-high 23 points and is 5 of 7 on 3s.

14:24 – GU 66, UA 57: Watson and Strawther make 3-pointer between an Alabama dunk to give the Bulldogs their largest lead.

Gonzaga shooting 78% from the field in the second half. Hard for anyone to beat them if the Bulldogs do that.

15:51 – GU 59, UA 54: Timme and Miller going back-and-forth and both players led their teams with 20 points.

Team scoring square at 12 points apiece to open the second half.

17:16 – GU 53, UA 51: High paced start to the half, as Miller connects on a 3-pointer to cut the Zags lead to two.

Halftime

Gonzaga leads Alabama 47-42 at the half, overcoming a slow start and a nine-point deficit behind Drew Timme’s 16 points.

The Crimson Tide took advantage of the offensive glass to create easy 3-point opportunities in the early going, but have slowed since and enter halftime shooting 4 of 15 on 3s.

Alabama has also struggled with turnovers, at 14 to Gonzaga’s 3. The Zags have a 10-4 advantage on points scored off turnovers.

The Crimson Tide will need to limit their turnovers in the second half to avoid the upset.

First half

0:28 – GU 46, UA 42: Few calls for a timeout ahead of the final possession of the half.

Gonzaga leaning on Timme, who is up to 15 points.

3:30 – GU 41, UA 39: Empty couple of minutes for the Zags, outside of a Reid jumper, but Bolton makes a 3-pointer ahead of the U4 media timeout to help the Bulldogs hold the lead.

7:15 – GU 36, UA 31: Gonzaga stringing together one of its most impressive halves of the season now, shooting 61% from the field and retaking the lead from the Crimson Tide after a slow start.

Timme is up to a team-high 12 points, though seven of the Zags’ eight players that have checked in have scored. The only player that hasn’t, Sallis, was key in limiting Alabama’s perimeter offense when he checked in.

Hickman with the tight pass to Malachi Smith who finishes a tough layup with contact pic.twitter.com/1MBNWO9VbF — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 17, 2022

11:56 – UA 20, GU 16: Bulldogs battling back, as Watson makes a pair of baskets and turnovers become a problem for Alabama.

Crimson Tide did not attempt a 3-pointer between the first two media timeouts, after attempting eight in the first four minutes. Alabama is up to nine turnovers, which the Zags have scored five points from.

15:26 – UA 16, GU 9: Crimson Tide is dominating the offensive glass (four rebounds) and using those extra chances for open 3-point opportunities.

Alabama is 3 of 8 on 3-pointers, led by Bradley’s seven points.

Timme and Strawther each have four points apiece for Gonzaga.

19:28 – GU 1, UA 0: Watson makes a one of two free throws after a pair of Alabama missed 3-pointers to open the scoring.

Fans have made their way to the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Largely Crimson Tide fans, unsurprisingly.

Fans entering Legacy Arena about 90 minutes before tipoff. They’ll call it a “neutral site” contest, but this is a road game for #Gonzaga. pic.twitter.com/3dELJQ4UHC — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 17, 2022

This woman traveled from Michigan for the “FDE” (Full Drew Experience). 10/10 on the homemade Drew Timme shirt. pic.twitter.com/aaxB7wNMnk — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 17, 2022

Starting Five

Gonzaga starters: Hickman, Bolton, Strawther, Timme and Watson. Harris not suited up (illness). Several Zags, including Strawther, have been dealing with illness last week or so — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 17, 2022

Pregame

What a difference a year makes.

In a twist of fate, Gonzaga has a chance to upset Alabama in a near-home setting, after the then-No. 16 Crimson Tide beat the then-No. 3 Bulldogs in Seattle last December.

No. 15 Gonzaga hopes to play spoiler against No. 4 Alabama today at 10 a.m. This time the not-so-neutral venue is the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The Crimson Tide (9-1) are off to a sensational start, beating two previously top-ranked teams in North Carolina and Houston. Alabama’s only loss came against No. 3 Connecticut at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament.

The Bulldogs (8-3) have strung together three straight wins since losing to Baylor on Dec. 2. Gonzaga has played four ranked opponents this year and lost three.

#Alabama’s Nate Oats points out #Gonzaga’s Drew Timme visited Tuscaloosa under the previous staff.



“Hopefully we can get him twice. Maybe he made the wrong decision. I think he made a pretty good decision, he’s done pretty well at Gonzaga. Don’t take that the wrong way.” pic.twitter.com/4NpTGEDi9H — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 15, 2022

𝑹𝒖𝒏 𝒊𝒕 𝒃𝒂𝒄𝒌: Win No. 9 vs. Memphis 🎥 pic.twitter.com/P3MntRTHfv — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) December 14, 2022

Game preview

Gonzaga closes daunting nonconference stretch against rising Alabama team BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mark Few has characterized Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule as the most challenging in program history. | Read more

Key matchup: Projected NBA lottery pick Brandon Miller off to scorching start for Alabama BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – When Gonzaga and Alabama met in Seattle last season, the Crimson Tide had the task of facing a projected lottery NBA pick – shot-blocking, perimeter-shooting freshman Chet Holmgren, who was taken second overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Read more

More on the Zags

‘Gotta get it done’: Finals week games typically present additional tests for Gonzaga Games immediately before and after finals week can be a bit of a crapshoot as players juggle studying around rearranged practices to fit their test schedules. Finals week closes the semester and a lengthy, grinding span, from monotonous preseason drills to roughly the first dozen regular-season contests – enough time for players’ bodies to feel the wear and tear from games and frequent travel. | Read more

Q&A: Gonzaga will have hands full again in Saturday’s rematch with No. 4 Alabama We reached out to Michael Casagrande, Alabama beat reporter for Al.com, for his insights on Miller, the Crimson Tide’s blend of freshmen and experienced players and a few things to watch for in Saturday’s showdown. | Read more

Gonzaga rewind: Drew Timme’s shoes, free throws and strong bench production This Gonzaga rewind is brought to you largely by the quotable Drew Timme. Topics covered: The much-needed bench production in Monday’s 88-67 win over Northern Illinois, the end of the line for Timme’s red Nike shoes and the senior forward’s 88.9% accuracy at the free-throw line. | Read more