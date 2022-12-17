Live updates: Washington State takes on Fresno State in Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Sat., Dec. 17, 2022
Pregame
The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl sure isn’t the Granddaddy, but Washington State and Fresno State will be happy they aren’t watching the postseason from the couch.
The Cougars (7-5) and Bulldogs (9-4) kick off at 12:30 p.m. on ABC.
Washington State is looking for its first bowl win under coach Jake Dickert, after the Cougars fell to Central Michigan in last year’s Sun Bowl.
It won’t come easy against Mountain West champion Fresno State, which is favored by 3½ points.
The Cougars are missing a host of regular season starters, including two wide receiver and three linebackers, due to a combination of the transfer portal and sitting out for the NFL draft. Still, quarterback Cameron Ward will lead the offense, which is hoping to avenge a lopsided Apple Cup when it last took the field on Nov. 26.
Fresno State played a little more recently, beating Boise State in the Mountain West championship game. The Bulldogs have won their last three bowl games, including last year’s New Mexico Bowl over UTEP.
Game preview
More on the Cougs
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.