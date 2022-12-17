Live updates: Washington State takes on Fresno State in Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

From staff reports

Pregame

The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl sure isn’t the Granddaddy, but Washington State and Fresno State will be happy they aren’t watching the postseason from the couch.

The Cougars (7-5) and Bulldogs (9-4) kick off at 12:30 p.m. on ABC.

Washington State is looking for its first bowl win under coach Jake Dickert, after the Cougars fell to Central Michigan in last year’s Sun Bowl.

It won’t come easy against Mountain West champion Fresno State, which is favored by 3½ points.

The Cougars are missing a host of regular season starters, including two wide receiver and three linebackers, due to a combination of the transfer portal and sitting out for the NFL draft. Still, quarterback Cameron Ward will lead the offense, which is hoping to avenge a lopsided Apple Cup when it last took the field on Nov. 26.

Fresno State played a little more recently, beating Boise State in the Mountain West championship game. The Bulldogs have won their last three bowl games, including last year’s New Mexico Bowl over UTEP.

Look inside the state-of-the-art venue, the home of the LA Rams and Chargers. pic.twitter.com/N6dP1KeZ85 — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) December 16, 2022

QB Cameron Ward ready to put on a show! 🤩 #GoCougs #Wazzu pic.twitter.com/uS7rU3KzXi — Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (@LABowlGame) December 17, 2022

Game preview

More on the Cougs

