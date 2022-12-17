Prep roundup: Q’veli Quintanilla adds Tri-State wrestling title to resume; Mt. Spokane boys basketball takes third at Curtis tourney

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Wrestling

University senior Q’veli Quintanilla beat Jake Hubby of Hanford by major decision 12-4 to take the Tri-State title at 152 pounds in the 59-team tournament at North Idaho College.

Flathead (Montana) took the team title with 248.5 points, topping Post Falls (229.5) and Orting, Washington (218). Mead was fourth with 178 points, U-Hi placed sixth with 161 points and Mt. Spokane was seventh with 160.

In the 113-pound final, ninth-grader Czar Quintanilla of U-Hi defeated Michael Fritz of Orting 4-2. East Valley senior Alonzo Vargas beat Robert Storm of Lewiston 3-1 in the 285-pound final.

U-Hi’s Titans had two other wrestlers reach finals: Libby Roberts (106) lost to Isaac Stewart of Frenchtown (Montana) by technical fall at 4:29, and Samuel Thomas (160) lost to Gabe Lake of Flathead (Montana) by fall at 1:23.

Other locals in finals:

98: Preston Neufeld (Reardan) lost to Rider Seguine (Post Falls) by fall at 4:36.

138: Josh Neiwert (Mead) lost to Apollo Cruz of Orting 7-5.

170: Ethan Frank (Deer Park) lost to Anders Thompson of Flathead by major decision 16-6.

195: Jarom Liljenquist (Mt. Spokane) lost to Gentry Smith of Post Falls 8-3.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 72, Central Catholic (Oregon) 62: Maverick Sanders scored 18 points with seven rebounds, Andrew Rayment and Nalu Vargas added 17 apiece and the Wildcats (6-1) beat the Rams (2-2) in the third-place game at the Curtis Winter Classic in University Place, Wash.

Pullman 75, Moscow 44: Champ Powaukee scored 25 points with three 3-pointers, Jaedyn Brown scored 22 points with four 3-pointers and the Greyhounds (5-0) beat the visiting Bears (4-2) in a nonleague game. Ian Hillman led Moscow with 17 points.

Cheney 76, Shadle Park 45: Evan Stinson scored 30 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Blackhawks (3-2) beat the Highlanders (1-3) in a nonleague game. Jakeb Valance added 21 points for Cheney. Ronan Redd paced Shadle with 17 points.

East Valley 67, Lakeside 57: Luke Holecek scored 19 points, Diezel Wilkinson added 17 and the Knights (3-2) beat the visiting Eagles (1-5) in a nonleague game. Calvin Mikkelsen led the Eagles with 21 points.

Okanogan 64, Colville 46: Carson Boesel scored 18 points, Jaden Radke added 17 and the visiting Bulldogs (3-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (1-4) in a nonleague game. McKavry Maddox led Colville with 11 points.

Davenport 87, Chewelah 61: Tennessee Rainwater scored 31 points and the visiting Gorillas (5-0, 4-0) beat the Cougars (0-7, 0-4) in a Northeast 2B North game. Ryen McMillin led Chewelah with 19 points.

Liberty 70, Asotin 37: Jake Jeske scored 16 points, JJ Hodl added 15 and the Lancers (2-3, 2-2) beat the visiting Panthers (3-4, 1-3) in a Northeast 2B North game. Cooper Biery, Dylan Finney and AJ Olerich scored 10 points each for Asotin.

St. George’s 62, Kettle Falls 39: Shawn Jones scored 17 points and the Dragons (3-3, 2-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (3-4, 1-3) in a Northeast 2B North game. Cam Lebret led KF with 14 points.

Northwest Christian 54, Reardan 53: Avi West scored 23 points and the Crusaders (4-1, 2-1) edged the visiting Screaming Eagles (1-3, 1-2) in a Northeast 2B North game. Bryson Flaa scored 11 points for Reardan.

Colfax 56, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 53: Adrik Jenkin scored 16 points, Seth Lustig had 14 and the Bulldogs (5-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Broncos (4-1, 2-1) in a Northeast 2B North game. Chase Galbreath led LRS with 16 points.

Inchelium 60, Oroville 24: Isaac Hoskie scored 15 points, Amari Pakootas added 13 and the Hornets (3-2) beat Oroville (0-8) in the consolation game at the Curlew Christmas Tournament at Curlew HS.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63, Moses Lake Christian 60: Max Grindy scored 26 points with six 3-pointers and the visiting Warriors (4-2) beat the Lions (3-1) in a nonleague game. Carter Pitts added 14 points for ACH.

Cusick 63, Odessa 44: Bode Seymour scored 21 points and the visiting Panthers (3-0) beat the Tigers (3-3) in a nonleague game. Jacob Scrupps led Odessa with 18 points.

Springdale 74, Columbia (Hunters) 48: The Chargers (3-3) beat the visiting Lions (1-3) in a nonleague game.

Oakesdale 66, Liberty Christian 42: Jackson Perry scored 24 points and the visiting Nighthawks (6-0) beat the Patriots (2-2) in a nonleague game on Saturday. Drew Ott scored nine points to lead LC.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 80, Prescott 11: Tanner Fleming scored 14 points, Landen Miller added 12 and the Eagles (2-3) beat the visiting Tigers (0-3) in a nonleague game.

DeSales 71, Tekoa-Rosalia 37: Spencer Green scored 18 points and the Irish (6-1) beat the visiting Timberwolves (5-2) in a nonleague game. Jadin Campbell led T-R with 15 points.

Yakama Nation Tribal 69, Colton 32: The Eagles (1-2) beat the Wildcats (0-4) in a nonleague game.

Girls basketball

Cheney 46, Shadle Park 33: Tatum Sloan scored 11 points, Macey Richards added 10 and the Blackhawks (2-3) beat the Highlanders (1-5) in a nonleague game. Kyleigh Archer and Makenzie Fager scored 10 points apiece for Shadle Park.

Lakeside 62, East Valley 9: Avery Haff scored 14 points, Sophia Stadler added nine and the visiting Eagles (5-2) topped the Knights (0-5) in a nonleague game.

Moscow 78, Pullman 40: The visiting Bears (2-8) beat the Greyhounds (0-5).

Davenport 66, Chewelah 40: Emalie Jacoby scored 21 points, Glenna Soliday added 15 and the visiting Gorillas (3-1, 3-1) beat the Cougars (3-4, 1-4) in a Northeast 2B North game. Brooke Bennett led Chewelah with 14 points.

St. George’s 52, Kettle Falls 21: Annika Bergquist scored 14 points, Carsyn Gildehaus added 13 and the Dragons (2-3, 2-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (2-3, 1-2) in a Northeast 2B North game. LaVay Shurrum led Kettle Falls with seven points.

Liberty 68, Asotin 31: Ellie Denny scored 22 points and the Lancers (4-2, 3-2) beat the visiting Panthers (2-5, 0-3) in a Northeast 2B North game. Sadie Thummel led Asotin with nine points.

Colfax 72, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 45: The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Broncos (1-3, 0-2) in a Northeast 2B North game.

Northwest Christian 32, Reardan 25: The Crusaders (3-2, 2-1) beat the Screaming Eagles (1-3, 1-2) in a Northeast 2B North game.

Inchelium 55, Republic 41: Hailey Peone scored 15 points, Zalissa Finley added 14 and the visiting Hornets (5-1) beat the Tigers (3-3) in the Curlew Holiday Tournament Championship game on Saturday.

Moses Lake Christian 54, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 35: The Lions (4-1) beat the visiting Warriors (2-3) in a nonleague game.

Oakesdale 34, Liberty Christian 26: The visiting Nighthawks (6-1) beat the Patriots (3-1) in a nonleague game.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 52, Prescott 8: Kyra Holt scored 12 points and the Eagles (3-2) beat the visiting Tigers (0-3) in a nonleague game.

DeSales 52, Tekoa-Rosalia 12: The Irish (2-3) beat the visiting Timberwolves (0-5) in a nonleague game.

Colton 62, Yakama Nation Tribal 33: The Wildcats (5-0) beat the Eagles (2-1) in a nonleague game.