Mt. Spokane employee injured Saturday night; ski and snowboard park investigating

A Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park employee was injured Saturday evening while on-site at a lodge, the park’s general manager said Sunday.

“Our staff and Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol were able to respond immediately, providing medical attention and transport services to Lodge 2,” Jim van Löben Sels, general manager for the park, wrote in an email Sunday.

The employee was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the email. The park said it could not provide further details.

The park is investigating the cause of the incident and “will implement any procedures and training necessary to protect our team,” van Löben Sels said.

The park said the incident was “isolated” and was not affecting operations as of Sunday.