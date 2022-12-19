100 years ago today: Perjury trial drags into fifth week

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Maurice Codd subornation of perjury trial continued into its fifth week, and once again, plenty of courtroom drama ensued.

One of the defense attorneys tried to drag the Ku Klux Klan into it, claiming the Klan was assisting the prosecutor’s case. When the prosecution objected, Judge W.D. Askren had to lecture the attorneys once again.

“I believe the jury knows enough to disregard these statements, but I shall tell them to disregard them,” said the exasperated judge. “Bailiff, bring me a gavel and I’ll see if I can’t keep order here.”

In another moment of drama, Nellie Fryett, a private detective employed by Codd’s defense, was asked if she ever told star prosecution witness Beatrice Sant to “pull Codd’s leg and get all the money she could.” Fryett denied saying that.

The trial, which now had 13 defendants following a few dismissals, promised to drag on at least another week. The judge said it would be over by New Year’s, even if he had to hold night sessions.

From the Christmas beat: A reporter from the Spokane Daily Chronicle stationed himself next to the lengthy Christmastime post office lines, and transcribed what he heard.

A 7-year-old “urchin” looked up at the clerk and said, uncertainly, “Is this the right place?”

Then he handed her a letter addressed, “Santy Claus, North Pole.”

Later, a messenger boy “dressed in the livery of a large hotel” arrived with a stack of packages.

“Gosh, I’ll be glad when this Christmas stuff’s over with,” he said. “This is the ninth load of this junk I’ve hauled over here this afternoon, like I was a dray horse.”